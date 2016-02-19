It's tough to pick which is brighter—the hot pink geraniums and petunias or the bold yellow marigolds. Either way, they're great colors to catch the eye from a block away. Up close, the mix of bloom sizes creates visual interest on a more subtle level. This basket will sizzle all summer long in a sunny spot.

Test Garden Tip: If your home is set back on your lot, bright colors help draw the eye and create more impact from the street.

A. Geranium (Pelargonium 'Designer Cherry') — 1

B. Swan river daisy (Brachyscome iberidifolia 'Mini Yellow') — 1

C. Nirembergia 'Purple Robe' — 3

D. Marigold (Tagetes 'Lemon Gem') — 3

E. Petunia 'Supercascade Rose' — 1