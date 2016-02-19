Here's another enchanting planting to decorate your deck or your home. Because pansy is a cool-season plant, you have the opportunity to give your window box a new look as the seasons change. Don't be afraid to swap it out and replace it with a heat-loving plant such as blue angelonia to keep the drama going into summer.

A. Pansy (Viola 'Delta Beaconsfield') -- 3

B. Nasturtium (Tropaeolum 'Fordhook Favorites') -- 1

C. Lobelia 'Riviera Midnight Blue' -- 1

D. Dracaena marginata -- 1