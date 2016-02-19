How to Make a Living Succulent Picture Frame That Playfully Blends Art and Nature

Create your own living mosaic to hang on a wall, indoors or out! This stunning succulent wall display takes your plant game to a whole new level.

By Jane Austin McKeon
Updated June 23, 2021
Peter Krumhardt

Add a little charm and greenery to your home with a beautiful living succulent picture frame. Succulents are a natural choice for vertical gardens because they grow slowly and have low water requirements. Plus, they come in so many shapes and colors, it's easy to create unique designs with them. Use this step-by-step guide to make this DIY living picture.

  • Working time 3 hrs
  • Start to finish 4 hrs
  • Difficulty Kind of Hard
  • Involves Pruning, Screwing, Stapling, Nailing, Painting, Planting
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Make Cuttings

It's easy to take cuttings of established succulents growing in your home or garden. With small pruning snips, cut stem sections 1 to 2 inches long. Remove lower leaves. The roots will sprout from these leaf nodes. Let cuttings dry on a tray for a few days before you plant them. This curing process causes cut ends to callus, or form a thin layer of cells.

See also
Your Guide to Growing and Caring for Succulents

Here's what you need to know about growing succulents in your garden or in pots on your patio, including tips on the best soil for succulents and how best to water succulents.

Advertisement
Step 2

Cut Shadow Box Frame

A shadow box adds depth to the back of the picture frame, allowing space for soil and plants. Use naturally water-resistant redwood or cedar 1x3s, cut to the dimensions of the back of the frame. Nail or screw into place.

Step 3

Set Hardware Cloth

With the frame still face down, insert hardware cloth. The 1/2-inch grid is small enough to hold potting soil in, yet large enough to accommodate stems. Staple hardware cloth to the edges of the frame.

Advertisement
Step 4

Add Backing

After setting the hardware cloth, lay 1/4-inch plywood backing on the back of the shadow box. Secure with nails. This backing will be the finishing touch to your shadow-box frame.

Advertisement
Step 5

Paint Frame

Turn the frame face up. Brush on a coat of outdoor paint to change the color of the frame and offer some protection against the elements. For an antique effect, let the paint dry for a few minutes and then wipe the frame with a clean cloth. If desired, paint the underlying box, too.

See also
Green Paint Colors

Get the scoop on these favorite paint color picks and learn how to use them like a pro.

Step 6

Add Soil

Allow the frame to dry completely before filling the box with potting soil. Pour soil on top of the hardware cloth, using your hands to push it through the openings. Shake the frame periodically to evenly disperse the soil. Add more soil until it reaches the bottom of the wire grid.

See also
A Guide to Homemade Potting Soil

What is potting soil, and do you have to buy it? The answer is no! Boost your gardening how-to and save money by creating your own homemade potting soil.

Advertisement
Credit: Peter Krumhardt
Step 7

Poke Holes

On a flat surface, lay out succulent cuttings in the design you want in the frame. Push a chopstick or pencil through one square of the wire grid and into the soil. This makes a hole for your succulent to rest in and begin rooting.

Advertisement
Credit: Peter Krumhardt
Step 8

Fill with Plants

Place the stem of a succulent cutting, such as this mother of pearl plant (Graptopetalum paraguayense) into the planting hole. Be sure to allow the leaf rosette to rest on top of the wire grid. It's not necessary to dip cuttings in rooting hormone ($5, Walmart) because succulents root easily in soil, but it can help speed the process.

Watch
How to Propagate Succulents

Propagating succulents is an easy, convenient way to save money and multiply your plant supply. Here are three easy ways to get more succulent for your buck.

Step 9

Create Design

Tuck in larger plants first, followed by smaller ones. Plant as close together as the grid allows. Depending on plant size, not every square will be planted. After planting, you may see hints of the wire, but as the succulents grow, they'll close the gaps.

Advertisement
Step 10

Let It Root

After planting, keep the living succulent picture flat and out of direct sunlight for a week or two to allow cuttings to form roots along the stems. For additional security, support stems with floral pins or crafts clips. Gradually increase light levels to full sun exposure. Do not water the first two weeks.

Advertisement
Step 11

Put it on Display

Set the living succulent picture on a table or shelf where it can be propped up against a wall. Or hang the frame on a wall with sturdy picture hooks. Water succulents once a month; lay the frame on a flat surface and thoroughly moisten the soil. Make sure the frame is dry before you hang it up again. In hot areas, protect plants from midday sun. Indoors, set a living succulent picture near a south-facing window.

Watch
Top 10 Succulent Plants for the Home

Succulent care is easy, and succulent gardens and terrariums can brighten any indoor space. Learn about the best types of succulents to grow in the home.

    Comments

    How difficult was this project?
    Be the first to comment!
    Font Size
    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com