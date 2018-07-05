Lily-of the-valley (Convallaria majus) is an old-fashioned favorite known for its fragrant white flowers in May. But you can start the plants indoors in winter or early spring and bring them into bloom weeks ahead of the gardening season by using mail-order, prechilled lily-of-the-valley rootstock or rhizomes, called pips.

For an especially attractive display, follow our step-by-step instructions for planting the pips in a strawberry pot, which has plantable pockets that enable you to grow multiple plants in a single pot. Or plant in a container at least 6 inches deep to provide adequate room for the pips.