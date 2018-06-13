We’ve all experienced that desperate moment looking for house numbers that will guide us to an unfamiliar location. Make it easier for new friends to find your home by installing a set of house numbers on a custom-built house number planter. With just a handful of supplies, you’ll be able to whip up this stylish house number idea in only a few hours.

Get started by picking up some 1x3 cedar planks, craft boards, house numbers, and wall hangers—all of the other supplies you likely already have on hand. Then it’s as simple as cutting, sanding, and staining the wood, assembling the planter, and adding a finishing touch. Ready to get started? We’ll walk you through each step of this simple outdoor project.