Step 4

When all of the edges are either cut or scored, begin folding the sides of the project up to create a 3-D vessel. The centered pentagon will be the base of the planter, and each of the five adjoining pentagons will be the bottom sides. The three additional attached shapes will be the top sides. The two loose pieces will form the final sides. You should have one open hole at the top in which to place your plant. Once you have a rough geometric shape, attach seams with painters tape. For best results, begin taping at the seams closest to the bottom of the planter.