How to Make a Geometric Planter

Don’t settle for boring planters. We’ll show you how to make your own inexpensive geometric planter perfect for showcasing your favorite plants.

By Katie Bandurski
Carson Downing

It might be hip to be square, but we're breaking the mold with this gorgeous geometric planter. Using corrugated plastic and a simple pentagon pattern, you can create your own custom planter that only costs a few dollars to make. Plus, the size of the planter can be adjusted as you please. Ready to get started? Follow our tutorial, below, for your own geometric planter.

  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Cutting Plastic, Caulking
What you need

Tools

Materials

How to do it

Step 1

Arrange Shapes

Draw or print out 11 pentagon shapes. Make sure each shape is the exact same size or your planter won't fold together properly. Cut out the pentagons and arrange on top of the plastic sheet as shown. You’ll have one pentagon in the center and one pentagon emerging from each side of the centered shape—kind of like a flower. You’ll also have three pentagons connected to the bottom-most pentagon. The remaining two shapes shouldn't connect to your shape and can be placed anywhere there’s free space on the plastic sheet. Once all of the pieces are in place, secure them with painters tape.

Download the Free Planter Template
Step 2

Trace Around Shapes

Use a pencil to trace around the shapes. Once you have traced the outlines, remove the paper pentagons. This step will make it possible for you to cut out the plastic shapes without the paper patterns getting in the way.

Carson Downing
Carson Downing
Step 3

Cut and Score

Using a utility knife and straightedge, cut around the traced pentagons. Make sure to only cut where the shapes aren’t touching one another. On the spots where they are touching, lightly score the plastic along the seam. You’ll want to cut only about halfway through the plastic. This step will make it possible to fold the planter.

Step 4

Fold and Secure

When all of the edges are either cut or scored, begin folding the sides of the project up to create a 3-D vessel. The centered pentagon will be the base of the planter, and each of the five adjoining pentagons will be the bottom sides. The three additional attached shapes will be the top sides. The two loose pieces will form the final sides. You should have one open hole at the top in which to place your plant. Once you have a rough geometric shape, attach seams with painters tape. For best results, begin taping at the seams closest to the bottom of the planter.

Carson Downing
Carson Downing
Step 5

Adhere with Caulk

Once the seams are taped, run a bead of caulk along each one. Smooth out the caulk as needed to ensure it’s making contact with the plastic. Apply mesh tape on top of the caulk for extra security. Once the lower section is secured, move up the planter and continue securing seams. You will want to work quickly at this stage to avoid disturbing the caulk once it begins to set. Once every seam is secured, let dry for 24 hours.

