Don’t settle for boring planters. We’ll show you how to make your own inexpensive geometric planter perfect for showcasing your favorite plants.
It might be hip to be square, but we're breaking the mold with this gorgeous geometric planter. Using corrugated plastic and a simple pentagon pattern, you can create your own custom planter that only costs a few dollars to make. Plus, the size of the planter can be adjusted as you please. Ready to get started? Follow our tutorial, below, for your own geometric planter.
Comments