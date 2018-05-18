How to Build a Gabion Plant Stand That Will Add a Statement Vertical Accent to Your Garden

Contain a stack of small stones with tomato cages for an easy planter pedestal. Place a colorful container on top for the finishing touch.

By Risa Quade
Updated July 22, 2021
Read step by step instructions after the video.

The art of the gabion (a metal cage that holds stones) has been gaining popularity in the United States. Long used in Europe and Australia, gabions form table and bench supports, modern retaining walls, fire pits, and planters. For this twist on a gabion, all you need are three sturdy wire tomato cages, fieldstones, and a round paver for a top. With a few cuts and a few stones, you will have a trendy, durable stand that creates vertical interest in the garden. To save money, use stones from your yard or buy small river stones in bulk from a quarry. Other possible toppers include a weathered wood slice, round metal tray, or a scrap of slate. This planter takes only about an hour to make but can last years in your garden.

  • Working time 45 mins
  • Start to finish 45 mins
  • Difficulty Kind of Easy
  • Involves Cutting Wire
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Nest Cages

Invert the three tomato cages and nest them. Turn each cage to create even grid openings. Wrap 4-inch lengths of wire at a few intersections around the cages to secure the gabion together.

Step 2

Cut Off Cage Legs

Wearing eye protection and gloves, use a bolt cutter ($38, The Home Depot) to nip all the spiked anchor legs. Trim the legs to be even with the top ring. Even cuts will help ensure that the planter top stays level and sturdy.

Step 3

Fill Cage

Set the gabion cage in place and fill with fieldstones. Drop the largest stones in first and arrange smaller rocks to fill the space without large gaps.

Step 4

Top With Paver and Planter

Center a paver on top of the filled tomato cages. Place a planted container of your choice on the paver.

Editor's Tip
Instead of Rocks

For a more refined look, or to add color, fill the gabion with stainless steel garden globes. You can find globe sets with various sphere sizes online or at nurseries. The globes last for years and can be used for future projects.

