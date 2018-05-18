How to Build a Gabion Plant Stand That Will Add a Statement Vertical Accent to Your Garden

The art of the gabion (a metal cage that holds stones) has been gaining popularity in the United States. Long used in Europe and Australia, gabions form table and bench supports, modern retaining walls, fire pits, and planters. For this twist on a gabion, all you need are three sturdy wire tomato cages, fieldstones, and a round paver for a top. With a few cuts and a few stones, you will have a trendy, durable stand that creates vertical interest in the garden. To save money, use stones from your yard or buy small river stones in bulk from a quarry. Other possible toppers include a weathered wood slice, round metal tray, or a scrap of slate. This planter takes only about an hour to make but can last years in your garden.