Trim a small tree with citrus for a winter porch pot that looks like a mini decorated Christmas tree. To recreate our look, wind a clementine garland around an evergreen boxwood shrub, and fill in under it with Granny Smith apples. You can make a fruit garland by threading a large crafts needle with twine and pulling the needle through the fruit. For even spacing, knot the twine on both sides of each fruit. As long as temperatures stay above freezing, your fruit will keep looking fresh, but you might want to use a natural repellent like hot pepper wax spray to discourage hungry critters.