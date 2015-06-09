Shift your focus to the green in your garden. Enjoy a beautiful container garden without flowers by choosing plants with gorgeous leaves.

Decorate a large concrete urn with textured foliage and all shades of green. Dark green, chartreuse, silver, and blue-green all make an appearance in this display. The plants in this container garden all prefer full to part sun.

A: Honey bush (Melianthus major) — 1

B: Licorice plant (Helichrysum petiolare ‘Licorice Splash’) — 2

C: Variegated geranium (Pelargonium ‘Dolly Vardonv) — 1

D: Variegated geranium (Pelargonium ‘Crystal Palace Gem’) — 1

Honey bush is known for its fine-toothed blue-green foliage, which adds texture to any container garden. This plant also produces flowers, which are dark maroon in color and bloom in the spring. The single plant in this arrangement adds blue-toned foliage to the mix, but also brings height and a tropical vibe.

Licorice plant comes in a variety of subtle colors that work well with many color palettes. Most commonly, these plants are silver or white; although there are several variations of soft greens, golds, and variegated foliage. The two plants used in this display add softness and lighter foliage to the mix, and also adds a trailing element to the container.

Geraniums are a classic flower used in many beds and borders, and known to make a statement. The plant's tactile leaves—some fuzzy, some smooth—come in a wide range of shapes and hues. ‘Dolly Varden’ has lacy-edged leaves that contain three colors: a green base, a dark red halo in the center, and ivory edges.

