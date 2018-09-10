A bonsai ficus tree adds height and immediately grabs your attention in this easy dish garden. To enhance the landscape effect, surround the ficus with spike moss to mimic grass. While the ficus only needs water when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch, the spike moss will benefit from a light misting a few times a week.

Editor's Tip: To keep the ficus compact enough for this tabletop garden, prune it a few times each year in a way that shows off its branch structure.