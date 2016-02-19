15 Container Garden Plants That Will Thrive in Summer Heat

In full bloom, a good-size angel's trumpet will stop you in your tracks. The hanging flowers are indeed trumpet-shape and can reach more than 1 foot long, depending on variety. The blooms also release a pleasant, sweet fragrance after sunset. If you have pets or children, just be sure to keep these plants out of reach, because all parts are poisonous if ingested.

Light: Full sun

Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil

Size: To 6 feet or more

Zones: 7-11

