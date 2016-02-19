Plans for Container Gardens

February 19, 2016
Even if you don't have a yard, you can plant a container garden. Or use these layouts to add beauty to a deck, balcony, or patio.
Employ Roses

Don't overlook roses in containers; most do beautifully and pair well with other plants. Garden size: 18 by 10 feet.

Add Interest to Your Deck

Filling planters with annuals is an easy way to give your deck a jolt of color and interest that will go until fall. Garden size: 12 by 4 feet.

Pick a Color Scheme

The red and white container plantings offer a simple but elegant accent to a deck, patio, balcony, walkway, or even landscape. Garden size: 18 by 4 feet.

Grow Great Foliage Plants

Just a handful of plants with great-looking leaves can combine to create a stunning statement like this. Garden size: Three 4-by-4-foot containers.

Create Dramatic Containers

Container plantings can be every bit as exciting as your landscape, as seen in this wonderful plan. Garden size: 4 by 4 feet.

Just a Handful

Mix a few different-size containers to create an extra-interesting effect. Garden size: One 24-inch-, two 18-inch-, and three 12-inch-diameter containers.

Try Perennials

Like roses, many perennials thrive in containers. Try this combo that's sure to attract lots of butterflies. Garden size: One half-barrel.

Add Elegance

Striking colors and textures are featured in this half-barrel (or equal size) container garden. Garden size: One 4-foot-diameter planter.

