Plans for Container Gardens
Employ Roses
Don't overlook roses in containers; most do beautifully and pair well with other plants. Garden size: 18 by 10 feet.
Free Garden Plan
Our free Planting Guide for this garden includes a larger version of the illustration, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. (Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to Planting Guides for all garden plans.)
Add Interest to Your Deck
Filling planters with annuals is an easy way to give your deck a jolt of color and interest that will go until fall. Garden size: 12 by 4 feet.
Pick a Color Scheme
The red and white container plantings offer a simple but elegant accent to a deck, patio, balcony, walkway, or even landscape. Garden size: 18 by 4 feet.
Grow Great Foliage Plants
Just a handful of plants with great-looking leaves can combine to create a stunning statement like this. Garden size: Three 4-by-4-foot containers.
Create Dramatic Containers
Container plantings can be every bit as exciting as your landscape, as seen in this wonderful plan. Garden size: 4 by 4 feet.
Just a Handful
Mix a few different-size containers to create an extra-interesting effect. Garden size: One 24-inch-, two 18-inch-, and three 12-inch-diameter containers.
Try Perennials
Like roses, many perennials thrive in containers. Try this combo that's sure to attract lots of butterflies. Garden size: One half-barrel.
Add Elegance
Striking colors and textures are featured in this half-barrel (or equal size) container garden. Garden size: One 4-foot-diameter planter.