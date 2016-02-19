Unique Planters from Salvaged Materials

Don't forget to think vertical when it comes to salvaged containers. This 4-foot-tall floor lamp got new life with the help of bright paint, colanders, and metal grates used as vessels for plants.

Hanging planter tip: Make sure tall planters are anchored firmly either by pounding a stake into the ground and setting the hollow lamp base over the stake, or by drilling holes in the base and sinking stakes through the holes and into the ground.