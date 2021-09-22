7 Kids' Gardening Kits to Encourage Your Little One to Plant and Grow Seeds

Best Kids' Gardening Kit for Planting and Painting

Children will be able to practice their gardening and painting skills with this multi-purpose kit. Each package comes with one 10 X 4.5 X 3-inch planter tub, one water bottle, four seed packets, one soil disk, two shovels, one rake, four plant markers, and an instruction sheet. On the art side, you'll receive four butterfly sticks, one palette, 12 acrylic paints in bright colors, and two paintbrushes. The seeds included are: cosmos, zinnias, marigolds, and balsams, which will grow into colorful flowers.

One buyer, who gave this kit a 5-star rating, calls it a "great gift for my 8 year old granddaughter! She got to be creative with decorating the planter and grow her own flowers!" Another purchaser who gave the item 5 stars writes, "Bought this for my 4 year old daughter who loves to garden with her daddy. She went crazy when she opened it!"