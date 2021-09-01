6 Faux Concrete Planters That Will Give Your Garden a Modern Upgrade
Investing in some high-quality planters will save you money in the long run because you won't need to replace them as often, if at all. It's tough to get more durable than concrete containers, which also lend a sophisticated, neutral element to your indoor and outdoor spaces. However, concrete is heavy, which makes it tough on backs whenever you need to move your planter from one place to the next. Instead, try faux concrete planters that look and feel like the real thing, yet are more lightweight and less expensive. Available in an array of sizes, shapes, and colors, the options below will give your home and garden a modern upgrade.
Faux Concrete Planter Urn by Linda Vater
The Faux Concrete Planter Urn by Linda Vater can be used both indoors and outside. The container has a drainage hole with a plug so that you can choose to plant directly in it or use the urn to stash a plain plastic container in, which makes it easier to swap out plants. This weather and fade resistant planter is about 13 inches tall and 15 inches in diameter. It weighs only 15 pounds and comes in a terracotta color that is easy to match with various decor styles.
Buy It: Faux Concrete Planter Urn by Linda Vater ($79, QVC)
Shell Blackwash Resin Plante
Sporting a contemporary look, Allen + Roth's Shell Blackwash Resin Planter has a textured, matte finish that resembles concrete but only weighs 3 pounds. This 20-inch diameter container can be used indoors or out (a drainage hole can be drilled for outdoor use) and comes in 4 different shades: green, brown, gray, and black. Bonus is the UV protection built into the planter, which helps to prevent chipping or fading.
Buy It: Allen + Roth Shell Blackwash Resin Planter ($40, Lowe's)
Kante Large Planter Pot
For the ultimate concrete-lookalike planter, the Kante Large Planter Pot even has indentations similar to the pores that concrete often has. The various shades of gray throughout the planter also lend an authenticity to this container's appearance. Weather-resistant and UV resistant, this 13-pound fiberglass-and-concrete planter works both indoors and out. It measures 13.4 inches tall and 13 inches in diameter.
Buy It: Large Planter Pot ($34, Amazon)
Modesto Round Planter
When you need an accent piece for your front porch or patio, consider the Modesto planter, which is a generous 20 inches tall and wide. The resin container has a sloped design and a subtly textured finish that convincingly mimics the appearance of concrete. It comes in ivory, blue, brown, and black, and can be used outdoors as well as indoors. This product is fade resistant to protect against weather and other environmental factors.
Buy It: Round Planter ($136, QVC)
Veradek Resin Taper Tall Planter, Set of 2
This set of tall planters is sure to make a statement flanking your entryway or outdoor seating area to welcome guests. The resin material is lightweight but gives the appearance of concrete in a classic gray color, as well as black or espresso. Available in two sizes (26 inches tall and 30 inches tall), these planters won't crack in winter weather; they're made to withstand temperatures down to -30˚F. Other features include an insert shelf for easy planting and optional drip trays for keeping indoor settings clean and leak-free.
Buy It: Veradek V-Resin Indoor/Outdoor Taper Planter, Set of 2 ($125, Amazon)
Seminyak Grey Planter
The Seminyak Grey Planter looks like concrete, but is actually a mixture of sand, cement, and fiberglass. Intended for indoor or outdoor use, the planter comes in 5 different sizes ranging from 11 to 17 inches in diameter. The contemporary design complements just about any type of plant, plus it features a drainage hole to prevent overwatering.
Buy It: Grey Planter (from $80, CB2)