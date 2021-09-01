6 Faux Concrete Planters That Will Give Your Garden a Modern Upgrade

Investing in some high-quality planters will save you money in the long run because you won't need to replace them as often, if at all. It's tough to get more durable than concrete containers, which also lend a sophisticated, neutral element to your indoor and outdoor spaces. However, concrete is heavy, which makes it tough on backs whenever you need to move your planter from one place to the next. Instead, try faux concrete planters that look and feel like the real thing, yet are more lightweight and less expensive. Available in an array of sizes, shapes, and colors, the options below will give your home and garden a modern upgrade.