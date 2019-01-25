Gardening

Create the perfect front yard and backyard landscapes with our gardening tips. We'll tell you about beautiful annual, perennial, bulb, and rose flowers, as well as trees, shrubs, and groundcovers that put on a year-round gardening show.

Most Recent

Mini Succulents Are the Cutest Houseplants We've Ever Seen

Meet your new favorite teeny-tiny plant baby.
5 Fascinating Facts About Amaryllis You Probably Didn't Know

The size of the bulb makes a difference and some of them don't need any water to bloom.
Keep Your Live Christmas Tree Looking Fresh With These Care Tips

Of course, water is key, but there are a few more things you can do to help your Tannenbaum stay fresh and green longer.
5 Houseplant Trends That Will Be Hot in 2020

Indoor gardening is more popular than ever across the country and around the globe. Here's what we predict to be trending in the coming year.
Thanksgiving Cacti Exist—And Yes, They're Different from Christmas Cacti

If you have a Christmas cactus that starts blooming in November, it might not be the plant you think it is. Here's how to find out.
Amazon Has a Great Deal on Super Cute Succulents—Today Only!

We love it when we can add to our houseplant collection for less money.
More Gardening

7 Indoor Planters We Love from Walmart's Newly Expanded Collection

Shop everything from traditional pots to modern plant stands.
Shopping for Plants Online May Actually Help Garden Centers—Here's Why

It's hard to beat the convenience of shopping online, even for plants. But you might be surprised by the ways traditional garden centers and nurseries are evolving to keep your business. 
Use These Tips to Keep Boxelder Bugs Out of Your House This Fall

8 Spooky Houseplants That Scream Halloween

Why I Became a Master Gardener

How to Landscape Around a Deck for a Backyard You'll Be Excited to Show Off

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Spider Crickets (and How to Get Rid of Them)

Also known as camel or cave crickets, these insects often take up residence in damp basements or garages. Here's what to know about them and how to get them out of your house.

All Gardening

Turn Basic Wood Trellises into a Stylish Outdoor Plant Stand

Kind of easy
These Real-Life Gardens Wowed Us as America's Best Front Yard Finalists

5 of Our Favorite Electric Mowers

Margaret Roach's 9 Gardening Secrets Every Beginner Should Live By

Replace Your Boring Downspout with a Decorative Rain Chain

This Is What Your Favorite Spices Look Like Before They Are Harvested

5 Things You Never Knew About Sunflowers

Why, When, and How to Dethatch a Lawn

7 Reasons Why I Appreciate the Oft-Dreaded Dandelion

Grow Antique Roses in Your Garden

The Top 12 Most Beautiful Sunflower Fields in the U.S.

6 Ways to Attract Fireflies to Your Yard

3 Steps to Attracting Dragonflies to Your Yard

DIY Drip Irrigation System for Containers

Plant These Bulbs Now for a Spring Garden Full of Peony Look-Alikes

How to Plant a Window Box

How to Successfully Plant and Grow Tomatoes

5 of Our Favorite Long-Lasting Garden Essentials

3 Plants That Repel Ticks and Fleas from Your Yard

23 Creative DIY Indoor Hanging Plant Holders

The Real Difference Between Fruits and Vegetables

Upgrade Your Garden with This Amazing Peony

This DIY Moss Wall Art Will Liven Up Your Interiors All Year Long

6 Little-Known Lilac Facts That May Surprise You

7 Amazon Seed Collections That Take the Stress Out of Choosing Plants

