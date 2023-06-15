The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just expanded an existing frozen strawberry recall, adding more brands to the originally published list. Willamette Valley Fruit Co. is the latest to announce a voluntary recall of potentially-contaminated frozen strawberry products, sold under various brands at Walmart, Costco, and H-E-B stores across 32 states.

This expansion results from an ongoing investigation by the FDA regarding potential Hepatitis A contamination, stemming from strawberries sourced in Baja California, Mexico. The Administration advises the public to avoid consuming frozen strawberries at this time, while the investigation is still underway.

“These items were sold frozen and have a long shelf-life of 18 months to two years,” reads this statement from the FDA. “Consumers should check their freezers for any recalled frozen strawberries. If you have recalled frozen strawberries in your freezer, throw them out.”

The affected Willamette Valley products were distributed at Walmart, Costco, and H-E-B retailers and include the following brands.

Walmart: Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend, distributed to select Walmart stores in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Wyoming from Jan. 24, 2023, to June 8, 2023

Costco Wholesale Stores: Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona from October 3rd, 2022, to June 8th, 2023

H-E-B: Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio, distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas from July 18th, 2022, to June 8th, 2023

A complete list of lot codes and best-buy dates can be found on www.fda.gov.

“If you have eaten these recalled frozen organic strawberries within the last 14 days and are not vaccinated against hepatitis A, contact your local health department or health care provider to discuss post-exposure prophylaxis (hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin)," the CDC advised in a statement. "Getting post-exposure prophylaxis within 14 days of exposure can help prevent illness."

This announcement is part of a larger recall of frozen strawberries and frozen mixed fruit containing strawberries from the Scenic Fruit Company, which affected products at Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Costco.

As of today, there have been nine outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A reported from three states (California, Oregon, and Washington). Illnesses occurred from November 24, 2022, to April 12. Three people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Hepatitis A is a contagious infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus, and it's spread through close contact with someone infected with the disease or by eating contaminated food or drink. According to the CDC, symptoms usually appear two to seven weeks after exposure, including yellow skin or eyes, intestinal distress, loss of appetite, and fatigue. The severity of symptoms may range from non-detectable to liver failure and other serious health issues.

If you believe you've consumed any of the recalled products and experience any symptoms, reach out to your healthcare provider to determine if you should get the hepatitis A vaccine.

According to the CDC, the FDA investigation is ongoing, and more products could be added to the recall list.