Frozen organic strawberry products sold at Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Costco, along with other stores, have been recalled because of an outbreak of Hepatitis A connected to the products. The recall includes frozen organic strawberries and some frozen tropical fruit blends, which also contain frozen strawberries. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an announcement of a frozen strawberry recall by the Scenic Fruit Company after a report by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that there have been five cases of Hepatitis A connected to the consumption of frozen organic strawberries, with two hospitalizations. All cases have been in the state of Washington, and no deaths connected with the strawberries have been reported.



The Scenic Fruit Company has recalled these frozen organic strawberry and frozen tropical fruit products from Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Costco, along with KeHE, Vital Choice Seafoods, and PCC Markets:

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries, 4 lbs, UPC 96619140404, best by 10/8/24. Sold in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango, 16 oz, UPC 00511919, best by 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, 06/07/24. Sold nationwide.

Simply Nature Organic Strawberries, 24 oz, UPC 4099100256222, best by 6/14/24. Sold in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Vital Choice Organic Strawberries, 16 oz, UPC 834297005024, best by 5/20/24. Sold in Washington.

Made With Organic Strawberries, 10 oz, UPC 814343021390, best by 11/20/24. Sold in Illinois and Maryland.

PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries, 32 oz, UPC 22827109469, best by 10/29/24. Sold in Washington.

In addition to the Scenic Fruit Company recall, California Splendor, Inc., has recalled Kirkland brand four lb. bags of strawberries sold at some California and Hawaii Costco stores out of an abundance of caution. However, no illness has been reported due to these products. The lots included in this recall are:

140962-08

142162-20

142212-22

142222-23

142202-21

142232-24

142792-54

142782-53

142842-55

142862-57

142852-56

142912-59

142902-58

Customers who have purchased these frozen organic strawberry products should destroy them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. The frozen strawberries and other frozen fruit included in these recalls should not be consumed.

“Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund,” Oregon-based Scenic Fruit Company said in its recall announcement.

Hepatitis A is a contagious infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. Hepatitis A is spread through close contact with someone infected with the disease or by eating contaminated food or drink. Symptoms usually appear two to seven weeks after exposure, per the CDC, and include yellow skin or eyes, intestinal distress, loss of appetite, and fatigue. Severity of symptoms may range from no symptoms at all to liver failure and other serious health issues.

If you believe you have consumed any of the foods included in the recall, talk to your healthcare provider to determine if you should get vaccinated against hepatitis A. If you experience symptoms of hepatitis A and you may have consumed some of the recalled products, contact your healthcare provider.

According to the CDC, the FDA investigation is ongoing, and more products may be added to the recall list. The evidence gathered thus far suggests that frozen organic strawberries imported fresh from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico, in 2022, are the likely source of this outbreak, the CDC reports.

While the investigation continues, check your frozen fruit carefully, and throw away any frozen strawberry products included in the recalls.