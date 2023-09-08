You Can Get a Free Starbucks Drink Every Thursday In September—Here's How

PSLs are included in the BOGO.

By
Christianna Silva
Christianna Silva
Christianna Silva is a writer and editor with work in NPR, MTV News, PHOENIX Magazine, Teen Vogue, VICE News, and more. They have been working in journalism for nearly a decade, and they hold a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arizona in Journalism.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 8, 2023
Starbucks iced pumpkin chai on table with mini pumpkins and fall cookies
Photo:

Starbucks

There's really not a better way to celebrate fall, Virgo season, and getting over halfway through the work week than with a free drink from Starbucks.

If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you can get a buy one, get one free on select drinks for the entire month, every Thursday after 12 p.m. (September 7, 14, 21, and 28). The beverages part of the deal include all your fall favorites: the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. The offer applies to any size beverage, and hot, iced, and blended versions.

Members can access the coupon in their Starbucks app, and use it when ordering ahead or in person. You can't get the BOGO if you're not a Starbucks Rewards member, but creating an account is free, and it gives you the opportunity to claim a variety of free perks like this one. What better way to celebrate almost making it to the weekend with not one, but two Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews?

This deal comes at a very exciting time for Starbucks lovers: Fall. Ignore the technicalities of the actual calendar, because Starbucks’s launch of the PSL is the real indicator of the start of the season. And this year’s lineup does not disappoint.

Beyond all of the fall drinks available for the September buy one, get one deal, Starbucks is now offering its fall food menu, including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, the Owl Cake Pop, and the new Baked Apple Croissant. 

“The warm, gooey taste of apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee meld perfectly to unveil a cozy beverage customers have come to know and love at Starbucks each fall," beverage developer Billy Altieri said in a blog post when the menu first dropped. "The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso features creamy oat milk that perfectly complements the light roast flavors of Starbucks Blonde Espresso."

Soon you'll be able to get all of these drinks and more without even leaving your car, not only at the café's drive-thrus but also with Target’s curbside pickup service that now includes Starbucks.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew sitting in pumpkin patch
It's Official: The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back for Fall
Starbucks Summer Remix Menu featuring three new iced drinks
Try These New Seasonal Drinks at Starbucks Before the Fall Lineup Drops
Colorful sherpa pumpkin pillows from Aldi
We're ~Falling~ For Aldi's September Finds—Here Are Our Top 8 Picks
Target customer picking up Starbucks order at curbside pickup
You Can Now Check Off Your Starbucks and Target Run In One Pickup Order
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte 2022
The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back! Here’s The Release Date
Pistachio croissant on plate on purple background
How Pistachio Became the Standout Flavor of 2023
Starbucks sign outside storefront
Everything We Know About the Rumored Starbucks Blended Refreshers
Starbucks Oleato lineup, featuring Oleato cold brew, latte, and shaken espresso
The New Starbucks Oleato Line Includes Olive Oil as the Star Ingredient
churros with chocolate dipping sauce
Why Churros Might Just Be the Dessert of Summer
tall glass of iced coffee with pumpkin cream foam on top
How to Make Cold Foam at Home Just Like You Get at a Coffee Shop
Starbucks Welcomes Summer 2023 with New Frappuccino and Cold Brew Coffee
Starbucks Just Dropped a New Summer Menu—and Confirmed Refresher Rumors
Dunkin' Donuts shop exterior
Dunkin’ Brings Back Sweet Summer Favorites Along With Brand New Savory Item
Holiday Cinnamon Bark Candle in a colorful background
The 40 Best Gifts for Coworkers of 2023
Woman wearing a red sweater and holding a white starbucks mug
14 Fall Starbucks Drinks That Won't Blow Your Calorie Budget
Starbucks Oleato drink line at Reserve
The Starbucks Oleato Is Finally Available in the U.S.—and We Tried It
starbucks holiday cup designs
Joy to the World! Starbucks Holiday Drinks (and Cups) Are Back