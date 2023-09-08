There's really not a better way to celebrate fall, Virgo season, and getting over halfway through the work week than with a free drink from Starbucks.

If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you can get a buy one, get one free on select drinks for the entire month, every Thursday after 12 p.m. (September 7, 14, 21, and 28). The beverages part of the deal include all your fall favorites: the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. The offer applies to any size beverage, and hot, iced, and blended versions.

Members can access the coupon in their Starbucks app, and use it when ordering ahead or in person. You can't get the BOGO if you're not a Starbucks Rewards member, but creating an account is free, and it gives you the opportunity to claim a variety of free perks like this one. What better way to celebrate almost making it to the weekend with not one, but two Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews?

This deal comes at a very exciting time for Starbucks lovers: Fall. Ignore the technicalities of the actual calendar, because Starbucks’s launch of the PSL is the real indicator of the start of the season. And this year’s lineup does not disappoint.

Beyond all of the fall drinks available for the September buy one, get one deal, Starbucks is now offering its fall food menu, including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, the Owl Cake Pop, and the new Baked Apple Croissant.

“The warm, gooey taste of apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee meld perfectly to unveil a cozy beverage customers have come to know and love at Starbucks each fall," beverage developer Billy Altieri said in a blog post when the menu first dropped. "The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso features creamy oat milk that perfectly complements the light roast flavors of Starbucks Blonde Espresso."

Soon you'll be able to get all of these drinks and more without even leaving your car, not only at the café's drive-thrus but also with Target’s curbside pickup service that now includes Starbucks.