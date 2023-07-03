These Are the Top 20 Vacuums to Shop at Amazon for Fourth of July

Save on top brands like Bissell, Dyson, Eureka, and Shark.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Published on July 3, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Published on July 3, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Amazon eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

The Fourth of July always feels like the height of summer, so the next few days are definitely ones for outside fun and plenty of barbecue gatherings. It’s also a great time to scope out and shop the sales that are live across the web. And one sale you won’t want to miss is Amazon’s discounts on hundreds of top-selling vacuums because you can save up to $350 on favorite models.  

Between gardening, playing outside, and hosting gatherings, this is a time of year when your floors see a lot of additional foot traffic. But it’s unlikely that you want to spend extra time cleaning up messes. So, consider refreshing your collection of vacuums with new upright, robot, stick, and handheld models that are each up to the cleaning challenge. While you can save on some of the most popular models from brands like Bissell, Eureka, Shark, and even Dyson, we’ve gathered together 20 of the best vacuum deals to shop. 

An upright vacuum is a must, especially when it can quickly transform into additional cleaning devices with the help of included attachments, and the Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum is the deal to shop. Then consider using the Fourth of July sale to scoop up a long-awaited robot vacuum, like the Lefant Robot Vacuum that can save you time. Don’t forget to check out the deals on stick vacuums that are ideal to use in kitchens to quickly make crumbs and dirt disappear—the Eureka Home Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a favorite for this purpose. And your vacuum collection isn’t complete without a handy handled gadget like the Beyond by Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum that can make dirt disappear in seconds. 

While the Fourth of July vacuum sales are live at Amazon, choose your favorite models and save while you can. We don’t think these deals will last beyond the holiday, so quickly stock up and easily tackle summer messes. 

Amazon Prime Day BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Upright Vacuum Deals

If you only want to have one vacuum in your home, make it an upright model. These vacuums all come with cords, so you never have to worry about recharging them. Most have easy-to-use, specialized attachments or transform into smaller gadgets that you can tote around and use to clean tough to reach areas, like furniture crevices and stairs. Consider this Dirt Devil that’s on sale for just $60 or the always-popular Shark Navigator while it’s marked down to $178.  

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Robot Vacuum Deals

The neat thing about robot vacuums is most are connected to apps and can even clean when you’re not at home. With a task taken off your plate, you can enjoy more fun activities throughout the summer. While these Fourth of July vacuum sales are live, consider the ILife V3S robot vacuum that’s on sale for $106, and don’t miss your chance to scoop up the Mamnv model that works double-duty as a vacuum and a mop while it’s on sale for only $172.

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Stick Vacuum Deals

Stick vacuums offer many of the perks of upright vacuums, but they’re typically lighter and easier to maneuver for even more ease. They’re great to keep in a closet in your kitchen, laundry room, or play room where mid-size messes frequently occur. So, check out the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum while it’s on-sale for under $30, or the Inse Cordless Vacuum while it’s discounted by a whopping $350. There are plenty of other options worth your consideration below, too.  

Amazon whall Handheld Vacuum Cordless

Amazon

Best Fourth of July Handheld Vacuum Deals

’Tis the season for road trips, days by the water, entertaining at home, and more, which means a cordless handheld vacuum is essential. Quickly clean the nooks and crannies in your car with the VacLife Handheld Vacuum that’s on sale for $45, tackle crumbs in your kitchen with the sleek Shark WandVac while it’s only $89, or tackle wet and dry messes with the Whall cordless vacuum while you can save more than $150.

