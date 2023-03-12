These Crisp, Cooling Sheets Make Me Feel Like I Woke Up in a Luxury Hotel Every Morning

There's just something about hotels that brings an extra level of relaxation and comfort to my sleep routine. My sleep is more restful, with less tossing, turning, and sweating; I even wake up a little more cheerful. So, a couple of months ago, I realized that in order to get my best sleep, I would need to recreate the hotel experience in my own bedroom—and I started with FluffCo's Flat & Fitted Sheet Set.

According to the brand, FluffCo supplies five-star hotels with bedding and towels, and now they want to bring the luxury hotel-quality feeling into your home—without the markup. FluffCo suggests that the Flat & Fitted Sheet Set would be worth up to $499 if purchased directly from various hotels, but you can get them for just $149. Even better, in recognition of Sleep Awareness Week, the brand is having a sitewide sale. Starting today, you can score 20 percent off at FluffCo until Saturday, March 18, and grab this sheet set for $120.

My fiance and I are usually very picky regarding sheets, but we're both hot sleepers, so we knew we needed an ultra-breathable set. I got this sheet set as a sample from FluffCo, and it definitely fit the bill. Made from 100% comb cotton and 300TC white sateen, these sheets feel undeniably crisp and airy. One thing to note, though, is that after washing them, we noticed they became very wrinkled. Luckily, five minutes with a steamer smoothed the sheets all out.

From night one, we could feel the difference in quality from our older sets; these sheets were thick, durable, sleek, and, most importantly, lightweight. We noticed that we didn't experience night sweats and were no longer waking up in the middle of the night to open a window. As a result, these sheets are now the first thing we reach for after every laundry cycle.

We were afraid of maintaining white bedding with two dogs constantly trying to cuddle with us, but we haven't had any issues with staining so far. We used the queen size for our bed, but the set is also available in a king option, too. And while the set doesn’t come with pillowcases, you can easily order a set in standard or king sizes to match for just $23 during the sale, too.

Ready to give your bedroom a luxurious, hotel-quality upgrade (minus the price tag)? FluffCo's Flat & Fitted Sheet Set will make you feel like you're waking up in a five-star resort every morning.