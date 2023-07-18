Throw pillows are the ultimate finishing touch that can bring the look of a space to the next level—but they’re often the hardest accessory to find, especially if you’re looking for that absolutely perfect accent. The cushion market can be overwhelming to navigate, with a seemingly endless selection of shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns available from brands all over the world. (And the quality of these throw pillows will vary, widely.) That’s where Floof comes in.

Officially launching July 18, Floof aims to change the throw pillow game once and for all, simplifying the shopping experience with individual cushions, sets, and curated collections. We spoke with founder and CEO Peter Sivas, whose family has been in the pillow and home decor industries for more than 15 years, about how Floof is making the throw pillow shopping process easier for design experts and amateurs alike.

“By highlighting their transformative power and showcasing how they can completely enhance a room at a relatively low cost, we will eliminate the notion that pillows are merely decorative and frivolous,” says Sivas. “Our goal is to take pillows out of the supporting cast and into the spotlight, celebrating the power of pillows.”

Sivas says he recognizes the importance of finding home decor that reflects individual style, and knows that many people just don’t know what to look for when shopping for a pillow. It can be “needlessly confusing,” he says, and people often aren’t sure what they’re buying or why they’re spending so much. With Floof, consumers get all the information they need about a pillow’s material and production up front, and have access to collections and sets that make the design process seamless.

“Floof aims to solve these existing flaws in the pillow market by providing guidance and curation, unraveling the pillow mystery and simplifying the buying process,” says Sivas. “By offering comprehensive education on what makes a high-quality pillow and strategic curation, Floof helps customers narrow down their choices and make more informed decisions.”

Floof pillows are handmade in California, with high quality fabrics. The company teams up with specialty fabric mills and suppliers that match their high standards at every step of the process and test for durability before their pillows go on the market.

“Our exclusive fill is overstuffed with all natural wild feathers and ethical down for the most premium loft, making chic comfort at our core,” says Sivas. “We also put in more hours and materials to make intricate patterns, invisible zippers, and small details that make a big difference.”

This week’s launch includes seven collections, offering choices for each and every unique sense of style. Boho Grande, described on Floof’s website as a “rich harmony of free-spirited textures for chic global vibes,” features geometric patterns, pops of orange and yellow, and simple staples. Beach Club brings beautiful blues, black-and-white basics and pink accents, “inspired by the American, French, and Italian Riviera.”

The Museum Pop collection features inventive shapes—including the white and fuzzy Shuba Ball, and crescent-shaped pops of color in the brand’s Luna design. Color blocking and bold patterns shine in this “art—in pillow form” collection.

Chic Chalet brings rustic elegance, featuring polo patterns, orange and brown tones, and clean classics. The brand’s children’s collection, Floof Jr. is whimsical yet refined, with light colors and lively patterns. Mad Maximalist puts the spotlight on pattern, with tropical colors, animal prints, and vivid accent pieces, and, finally, Serene Luxe dials it back with whites, blues, and grays that blend into a cohesive collection.

“Inspired by art, travel, and culture, our pillow-crazy team draws on interior design and couture runway trends from the chicest corners of the world,” says Sivas. “Generations of design experience—not to mention more than a few aha moments—inform every Floofism, every ahead-of-the-curve trend, and every timeless look we weave into our pillows.”

If you’re not looking for a full collection, or want extra help narrowing down your selection, the brand also offers sets, which come with four pillows each—the Make Me Blush Set, the Ochre Set, the Panthère Set, and the Pop Art Set are highlights. You can also purchase individual pillows, if you prefer to mix and match or simply want to add one new pillow to your collection.

Think you’re ready for some new pillows? Floof officially launches online on July 18, and the way we shop for throw pillows might never be the same.

