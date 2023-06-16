The Flavored Ice Cube Trend Is Here to Save You from Diluted Drinks

No one likes a watered-down margarita, glass of wine, Aperol Spritz, or iced coffee, which is exactly why creators on TikTok have generously shared an idea to resolve that issue. Enter: flavored ice cubes, the ultimate hack to your persistent beverage dilemma.

The trend has exploded across the app lately, the hashtag #flavoredicecubes has over 600,000 views, while top videos have acquired over a million likes. This one showing the creator’s infused ice drawer has 2.3 million alone. While the process itself is relatively easy (just fill up your trays and toss them in the freezer), there are a variety of ways to go about it. You can try something simple and to the point like frozen-coffee cubes for your morning cold brew or orange juice-flavored cubes for your brunch mimosa.

“I need this because watered-down coffee is not the one,” a user commented, while another added, “This is life changing.”

BHG / Julie Bang

How to Make Flavored Ice Cubes

Before you explore the recipes, you’ll want to collect the necessary supplies. Naturally, you’ll need an ice tray or molds and your desired ingredients or add-ins. Think about what drink the ice will be flavoring, and brainstorm your contents accordingly. If you’re starting with a straightforward beverage like sparkling water as the base, you’ll be able to have a more creative approach with the cubes: toss in fruits, juice, or even edible flowers for an added visual aesthetic.

If you’re looking to avoid the age-old watered-down cocktail problem, think about your flavored ice cubes in the context of troubleshooting: Aperol ice cubes for your Aperol Spritz, frozen wine for your chilled sparkling rosé, or maple syrup cubes for your favorite Manhattan, for example. Thomas Bolton, distillery diplomat at bourbon company Maker’s Mark, recommends two parts pure maple syrup and one part water for the latter recipe.

“It’s a transitional cocktail because the drink gets sweeter as the ice melts,” he says of the pairing.

Once you’ve narrowed down your ingredients, you’ll want to pile them into the ice tray. Double check that whatever you’re using is safe and easy to freeze, and do a little research on how to properly freeze those ingredients. While prosecco cubes make a refreshing addition to your favorite sparkling summer beverage, the sparkling wine can lose flavor if left in the freezer too long—so keep in mind how much time you’re planning to keep certain cubes in their trays before using.

If you want to get really creative, peruse social media for some festive ice molds to go along with your recipe. One TikTok creator used a rose-shaped tray for her pink lemonade-flavored ice cubes before topping with rosé, while another filled her heart molds with different sparkling water and fruit combos.

The trend not only solves the headache of diluted coffee and cocktails but is also a fool-proof way to cosplay as Martha Stewart and impress your guests with minimal effort. And if you’re spending an evening sipping by yourself, you can definitely count it as a personal creative project.