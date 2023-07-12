Gardening These Best-Selling Grass Shears That Work ‘Better Than Electric Trimmers’ Are Nearly Half Off for Prime Day Garden detailing just got easier. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 12, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Garden / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Whether you prefer tidy container gardening or creating a gorgeous blooming landscape in your backyard, your plants need attention. If you're seeking to maintain a show-stopping garden, then you'll want to ensure you have all the right tools. To tackle all of those details, gardeners need a sturdy pair of grass shears in their sheds—and we have just the right tool! Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about the handy and lightweight Fiskars ShearEase Grass Shears. Typically you can decide between owning vertical or horizontal shears, but thanks to Fiskars’ patented design, ShearEase Grass Shears feature a unique 360-degree swivel mechanism that makes precision cutting in any direction comfortable without jamming. Even with fully hardened steel blades, it weighs less than a pound, making them easy on your hands. Plus, it boasts an ergonomic design so you can easily edge around flower beds and reach tight areas with little effort for clean and accurate cuts. Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $18 One reviewer appreciated its ability to maintain attention to detail, writing that the shears work "better than electric trimmers." They explained, "These are not your grandma's grass shears,” adding that the rotating handle makes them "extremely easy to use, with better results than the electric shears." And unlike previous trimmers, these manual shears didn't leave them with sore thumbs. Get a Head Start on Your Prime Day Shopping with These Incredible Deals on Robot Vacuums "I've used many handheld trimmers over the years, and these are the best by far," another customer declared. The best-selling grass clippers "require little effort to open and close" and remain sharp enough to make very "clean cuts." So, if you're looking for a pair of grass shears that will feel "easy on your hands," consider looking at the Fiskars ShearEase Grass Shears. Take advantage of this Prime Day deal and snag them for just $18! And make sure to check out more stellar Prime Day deals on gardening gear below. Fiskars FiberComp Garden Hand Trowel Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 $6 Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $14 Scuddles Gardening Tools Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $20 DonSail Hoe Garden Tool Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $24 Sonkir Soil pH Meter Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $10 Jardineer Hand Tiller Garden Claw Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $24 Fiskars Big Grip Garden Knife Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $12 Garden Guru Stainless Steel Hand Rake Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $19 Uhinoos Heavy Duty Garden Kneeler Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $31 Truly Garden Hori Hori Garden Knife Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The 21 Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals to Shop for Amazon Prime Day 2023 Act Fast: We Found the Best Under-$25 Prime Day Deals on Home Decor, Gardening Tools, Organizers, and More I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 43 Major Deals I’m Eyeing This Amazon Prime Day