These Best-Selling Grass Shears That Work 'Better Than Electric Trimmers' Are Nearly Half Off for Prime Day

Garden detailing just got easier.

Published on July 12, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Whether you prefer tidy container gardening or creating a gorgeous blooming landscape in your backyard, your plants need attention. If you're seeking to maintain a show-stopping garden, then you'll want to ensure you have all the right tools. To tackle all of those details, gardeners need a sturdy pair of grass shears in their sheds—and we have just the right tool! Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about the handy and lightweight Fiskars ShearEase Grass Shears.

Typically you can decide between owning vertical or horizontal shears, but thanks to Fiskars’ patented design, ShearEase Grass Shears feature a unique 360-degree swivel mechanism that makes precision cutting in any direction comfortable without jamming. Even with fully hardened steel blades, it weighs less than a pound, making them easy on your hands. Plus, it boasts an ergonomic design so you can easily edge around flower beds and reach tight areas with little effort for clean and accurate cuts.

Fiskars 92146964J Garden, Shear Ease 360 Degree Swivel Grass Trimmer, Black

Amazon

One reviewer appreciated its ability to maintain attention to detail, writing that the shears work "better than electric trimmers." They explained, "These are not your grandma's grass shears,” adding that the rotating handle makes them "extremely easy to use, with better results than the electric shears." And unlike previous trimmers, these manual shears didn't leave them with sore thumbs.

"I've used many handheld trimmers over the years, and these are the best by far," another customer declared. The best-selling grass clippers "require little effort to open and close" and remain sharp enough to make very "clean cuts."

So, if you're looking for a pair of grass shears that will feel "easy on your hands," consider looking at the Fiskars ShearEase Grass Shears. Take advantage of this Prime Day deal and snag them for just $18! And make sure to check out more stellar Prime Day deals on gardening gear below.

Fiskars FiberComp Garden Hand Trowel

Amazon PD Fiskars 79796931J FiberComp Garden Trowel Transplanter

Amazon

Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears

Amazon PD Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears 5/8â Garden Clippers

Amazon

Scuddles Gardening Tools Set

Amazon PD Scuddles Gardening Tools Set

Amazon

DonSail Hoe Garden Tool

Amazon PD DonSail Hoe Garden Tool

Amazon

Sonkir Soil pH Meter

Amazon PD SONKIR Soil pH Meter

Amazon

Jardineer Hand Tiller Garden Claw

Amazon PD Jardineer Hand Tiller Garden Claw

Amazon

Fiskars Big Grip Garden Knife

Amazon PD Fiskars Big Grip Garden Knife

Amazon

Garden Guru Stainless Steel Hand Rake

Amazon PD Garden Guru Stainless Steel Hand Rake Soil Tiller with Ergonomic Handle

Amazon

Uhinoos Heavy Duty Garden Kneeler

Amazon PD UHINOOS Heavy Duty Garden Kneeler and Seat

Amazon

Truly Garden Hori Hori Garden Knife

Amazon PD Hori Hori Garden Knife with Diamond Sharpening Rod

Amazon
