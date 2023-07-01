Gardening Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Heavy Duty' Tool Pulls Every 'Stubborn' Weed by the Root—and It's 31% Off Grab this Early Prime Deal while you still can. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 1, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Madison Woiten You most likely spent the spring filling your garden with luscious vegetables, stunning flora, or practical herbs, but you've probably noticed a prominent, vexing concern: weeds, weeds, and more weeds. These pervasive intruders loom over your beautiful greenery, starving your plants of light, water, and essential nutrients—and, more often than not, prevailing. Worst of all, they proliferate, so gardeners of all levels have to be on the constant lookout to keep their gardens in tip-top shape. To make the daunting chore of weeding less cumbersome, thousands of Amazon shoppers have turned to Fiskars Ergo Hand Weeder. And thanks to an Early Prime Day deal, you can snap it up for $9. The wrist-saving tool works with a proprietary SoftGrip, which is specially shaped to make it less stressful on your hands and wrist, and it only weighs about 0.42 pounds. The rust-resistant, double-prong cast aluminum head is angled to securely remove pesky weeds by the root. It can even stand up to rugged ground conditions, as reported by one reviewer who shared, "I have some tough clay soil, and it handles the job with ease." Amazon Buy It: Fiskars Ergo Hand Weeder, $9 (was $13), Amazon This "magic" weeder can make all the difference to a thriving garden and hand strain by swiftly getting to "those tough-rooted weeds," according to another customer. They raved about the "comfortable grip" and "heavy duty" head, which made it easier to "apply good leverage" in order to remove the "stubborn" invaders without hassle. I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are My Top Picks for Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Arrives A third shopper praised the "solid" hand weeder for its "super steady" design and how it feels "very comfortable in the hand." The ergonomic gardening tool also helped "pop" taproot weeds like dandelions and curly dock "right out of the ground." Tending to your garden can be a lot of work, so give your hands and wrists a break with the Fiskars Ergo Hand Weeder. Get it while it's still on sale at Amazon for $9. More Gardening Gear to Shop for Prime Day Early Deals Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips Amazon Buy It: Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips, $11 (was $17), Amazon Aqua Joe Oscillating Sprinkler Amazon Buy It: Aqua Joe Oscillating Sprinkler, $20 (was $23), Amazon Innav8 Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer Amazon Buy It: Innav8 Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer, $17 (was $25), Amazon Fiskars Four-Claw Stand-Up Weeder Amazon Buy It: Fiskars Four-Claw Stand-Up Weeder, $48 (was $62), Amazon Velcro One-Wrap Ties Amazon Buy It: Velcro One-Wrap Ties, $8 (was $16), Amazon Nisaku Stainless Steel Weeding Knife Amazon Buy It: Nisaku Stainless Steel Weeding Knife, $24 (was $26), Amazon Zuzuan Garden Tool Set Amazon Buy It: Zuzuan Garden Tool Set, $17 (was $24), Amazon Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Kneeling Pad Amazon Buy It: Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Kneeling Pad, $20 (was $34), Amazon Sharpal All-in-One Garden Tool Multi-Sharpener Amazon Buy It: Sharpal All-in-One Garden Tool Multi-Sharpener, $20 (was $27), Amazon Handlady Rose Pruning Gloves Amazon Buy It: Handlady Rose Pruning Gloves, $19 (was $26), Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Are the 33 Best Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Independence Day Improve Your Home in Just a Few Days with These 32 Weekend Projects The Lightweight Stick Vacuum We Named ‘Best Budget’ Is $60 Off Ahead of Prime Day