Upgrade Your Backyard with These Fire Pits Up to 72% Off at Amazon, Wayfair, and More

You’ve experienced the glory of chilly winter shivers. But how about the magic of a swimsuit-clad, sunburnt crew clustered around a fire pit to grill hot dogs as the sun sets past 8 P.M.? Utter bliss. S’mores are a summertime cliché for a reason. If you don’t have a fire pit yet—the ultimate year-round backyard accessory—you’ll want to make your pick before Memorial Day rolls around and others get the same idea.

Better yet, there are multiple varieties—large or small, propane or wood-burning, smokeless or traditional—to suit the preferences of yourself and your household.

From a late night conversing with friends to a family dinner clustered around a couple of burgers, the perfect fire pit will see you through many occasions. Try one of these discounted fire pits from Amazon, Walmart, and more for up to 72% off.

Amazon

Best Amazon Fire Pit Deals

Amazon’s chock-full of summer-ready steals, and the fire pit is no exception. From copper to brass to good ol’ stainless steel, you’ll be able to find any style or material amongst these selects up to 72% off.

For a classic fire pit look, try this black crossweave version including a spark screen from Sunnydaze, which shoppers appreciate for its large and sturdy size. At 36 inches across, it would be ideal for large groups, and is a handy go-to during any season. You may prefer a copper finish for its sleek aesthetic. In that case, you’ll want this 30-inch fire pit bowl which is discounted at its lowest price in 30 days at 28% off.

For options under $100, try a heavy duty metal pick like the Amagabeli Outdoor Wood Burning Fire Pit Firebowl, which is currently over half off. Or you might love this concrete tabletop fire pit. This mini personal fireplace impresses any dinner party and dresses up any table, and it’s currently a whopping 60% off.

Shoppers often rave over the Solo Stove Yukon, an investment pick which is entirely smokeless, meaning you won’t keep having to scooch your Adirondack over when the haze gets into your eyes. Its double-walled design maximizes airflow during the burning process, creating a more efficient burn. Right now, you can get it for $110 off.

Wayfair

Best Wayfair Fire Pit Deals

Wayfair’s another retailer offering consistent bang for your buck. Starting at just $132, its assortment of affordable fire pits will look stunning in your backyard, patio, or garden.

Start by looking at the Red Barrel Studio Handerson Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid, which is discounted generously at 54% off. This fire pit is crafted of heavy-duty iron mesh, with a tiled rectangular shape for visual interest and stability.

Your bank account will delight in earning 72 percent off the Latitude Run Aluminum Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table with Lid. This weather-resistant model has a hidden fuel tank and adjustable flame, while the clean lines and contemporary style embody modern elegance. Score it now while it’s so significantly discounted.

The Arlmont & Co. Koch Stone Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit (which we named the best stone fire pit of 2023 last month) is another strong contender for your summer favorite.

Target

More Can’t-Miss Fire Pit Deals

Amazon and Wayfair both have strong contenders for fire pits, but there are plenty of deals scattered across the web as well. Score significant steals on your backyard setup by bargain hunting elsewhere too—although we’ve already done all the leg work for you.

This gorgeous stone fire pit from Target is a conversation starter itself. Look no further for a statement piece for your backyard. This patio fire column looks straight out of a European villa, no plane ticket required—and it’s currently available for 30% off.

Or how about this lantern-style pick made of iron with a matte black finish and perforated design. Three hairpin legs and heat-resistant construction make it a contemporary winner, while a matching lid and poker ensure you have everything you need for those long summer nights outside.