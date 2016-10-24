Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're hosting the family Thanksgiving dinner this year, make sure your tablescape is Pinterest-worthy and on-point. Every great place setting starts with a standout base layer -- we're talking placemats, people. Whether your design is traditional charm or a modern mix, we've rounded up a plethora of placemats to fit any feast.

September Leaves Placemat

Let your friends and family gather around your traditional Thanksgiving spread. This autumnal placemat -- with white and colorful felt leaves -- is the perfect base for your plate packed with a feast of turkey, stuffing, and of course, Grandma's famous pie.

Price: $5

Red & Gold Stitched Placemat with Fringe

Let this bohemian-inspired placemat be the center of attention at the dinner table this season. Your holiday party will be perfectly stitched together with its intricate and colorful hand-woven design. The best part? You can reuse it for Christmas dinner!

Price: $6

Natural Water Hyacinth Placemat

Bring some warmth to your dining experience with these woven water hyacinth placemats. This circular setting is pretty, and the construction is sturdy enough for indoor or outdoor feasting this Thanksgiving. Plus, the neutral color makes them a great investment for year-round use.

Price: $12

Roscoe Orange Placemat

This color-block placemat is versatile enough to pair with your patterned or solid dishes. Plus, you don't have to worry about getting it dirty. The material is natural jute, making it easy to clean with a damp cloth.

Price: $8

Register Copper Placemat

Highlight your industrial-style home with a contemporary copper placemat. The mats themselves are powder-coated iron, strong enough to double as a charger or trivet for hot dishes. Personalize your seating with a color option of copper, pink, or teal. Grab your guests and gobble away with these intricate placemats.

Price: $12

Fishnet Woven Placemat Set

Who knew fishnets could look good -- on the dinner table! Available in three natural colors, the woven placemats can be layered alongside colorful linens for a harvest-filled tabletop.

Price: $6+

Banana Bark Placemat

Decorate your Thankgiving tablescape with these durable, hand-woven placemats made from banana bark. In addition to looking pretty, these placemats allow you to give back in a big way. Every purchase made supports female artisans working with the Sustainable Threads organization in India.

Price: $12

Scalloped Velvet Placemats

This holiday season there's a new scallop in town, and we're not talking about the potato. These velvet placemats come in a set of four to add an effortless accent to your table. Available in gray, taupe, or lilac, your home will be harvested with the best decor.

Price: $108

Thankful Placemat

Go festive while keeping it simple with this table linen! These placemats are perfect for the modern home that appreciates minimalistic decor. Don't worry about spilling the gravy, because these mats are machine washable.

Price: $20

Fall Leaves Placemat

If you're in need of a traditional Thanksgiving placemat, we've found the perfect one for you. The neutral colors will fit seamlessly into any table decor. And at the $4.99 price point, how can you say no?

Price: $5

Floral Kavita Placemat

Inspired by traditional palampore patterns, these placemats lend an intricate look to your table. Available in sets of 4, these 100% cotton placemats are machine washable so you can toss them in while you're recovering from the big meal.

Price: $20

Homespun Plaid Placemat

Nothing says fall like a plaid placemat. This seasonal design will protect your table and add a bit of rustic charm to any place setting. Pair these mats with simple white dishes and let Tom Turkey be your centerpiece.

Price: $4

Give Thanks Placemat

Make dinner a delight with these double-sided, UV-coated mats. Not loving this "Give Thanks" design? Zazzle.com gives you the opportunity to personalize your perfect Thanksgiving placemat.

Price: $14

Chalkboard Placemat

Raise the bar of personalization with these chalkboard placemats. The recycled chalkboard paper mats are available in sets of 25 -- more than enough for the whole family. Decorate your mats with the menu or a guest's name, or allow each guest to write what they're most thankful for this season.