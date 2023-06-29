The FDA Plans to Test Out New Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels

This change aims to help consumers make healthier, more informed food choices.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a writer with more than a decade of writing and editing experience. She covers home decor trends, food related news, and DIY content for Better Homes & Gardens, and she is also a regular contributor at Real Simple.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 29, 2023
Woman grocery shopping looking at nutrition label
Photo:

d3sign / Getty Images

Some food choices are easier to make than others—you probably already know your favorite cereal, snacks, and whether or not you prefer to buy organic produce. But some choices, say between one brand of juice and the next, are more challenging. Food labels can be hard to read and understand unless you know what you're looking for. To help consumers make better, more informed choices on what they add to their grocery lists, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to bring nutrition labels to the front of food packaging.

The FDA said it hopes to enact the new regulation on labels by December. The goal is to give consumers "greater access to nutrition information they can use to make healthier food choices," particularly those with lower nutritional literacy, a statement published by the agency on June 14 reads.

On June 15 the agency issued its second, 30-day procedural notice on its food labeling research plans. The action is part of a larger National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which aims to increase healthy eating patterns and physical activity, and thereby reducing diet-related diseases like type 2 diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. 

According to the FDA, people in the U.S. don't get enough servings of fruits, vegetables, dairy, whole grains, and healthy oils, and they consume too much saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars.

A variety of factors contribute to eating patterns—one of them being accessible nutritional knowledge, in which food labeling plays a large role. The new front-of-packaging labels would complement label on the back we're familiar with (not replace it) by giving shoppers a simplified, broken-down look at the nutrition facts.

"It empowers consumers with information they can use to identify healthier foods," the FDA reports. "In addition to helping consumers with their food choices, food labeling may help foster a healthier food supply if some manufacturers reformulate to create healthier products."

Other than calorie count, many consumers are unsure of what to look for when reading the label on a food item—but there are other important factors to consider if you're looking for the most nutritious option, like choosing foods high in fiber and protein and low in added sugar. Reading the ingredients list can also be confusing, but it's equally informative.

Other countries have adopted similar front-of-product labeling, and preliminary findings show that it's helping shoppers make healthier choices. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Overhead shot of frozen strawberries
The Frozen Strawberry Recall for Hepatitis A Concerns Has Been Expanded
Person preparing healthy breakfast, pouring plant-based milk over cereals
How to Pick the Most Nutritious Plant Milk for You
Cropped shot of person pouring plant-based milk over cereal
Plant-Based Milk Alternatives Can Be Called Milk, Per New FDA Guidance
2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival
Michelle Obama Launches PLEZi to Promote Healthier Eating for Kids
edible flowers in ice cubes
Edible Flowers Are Having a Moment—Here’s What to Know About the Trend
Wave Plus Air Quality Monitor
The 6 Best Air Quality Monitors of 2023
Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe’s Recalled Instant Cold Brew Due to Potential Glass
Milk, freshly grated parmesan cheese on a wooden table
Parmesan Cheese Isn’t Actually Vegetarian—Here’s What to Know
Basket full of organic vegetables
The Planetary Health Diet Is the More Sustainable Way to Plan Your Meals
Mediterranean foods on a beige surface
What Is the Mediterranean Diet? Learn Why Dietitians Recommend It
moving company moving furniture into truck
How to Choose a Moving Company
Real Estate Agent shaking hands with smiling couple outside house for sale
What Downsizing Is—Plus How to Know When Downsizing Is Right for You
bowl of vegetables and fruits
The Dirty Dozen List Identifies 12 Foods Likely to Carry Pesticide Residue
turmeric capsules on blue background
Is Making Your Own Supplements Safe? What to Know About the Trend
overhead kewpie mayo
What Is Kewpie Mayo? Discover the Ingredient That Sets It Apart
Worker checking installation of solar panels on roof of new home
Make the Most of West Coast Sunshine With These California Solar Companies