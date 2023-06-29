Some food choices are easier to make than others—you probably already know your favorite cereal, snacks, and whether or not you prefer to buy organic produce. But some choices, say between one brand of juice and the next, are more challenging. Food labels can be hard to read and understand unless you know what you're looking for. To help consumers make better, more informed choices on what they add to their grocery lists, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to bring nutrition labels to the front of food packaging.

The FDA said it hopes to enact the new regulation on labels by December. The goal is to give consumers "greater access to nutrition information they can use to make healthier food choices," particularly those with lower nutritional literacy, a statement published by the agency on June 14 reads.

On June 15 the agency issued its second, 30-day procedural notice on its food labeling research plans. The action is part of a larger National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which aims to increase healthy eating patterns and physical activity, and thereby reducing diet-related diseases like type 2 diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.

According to the FDA, people in the U.S. don't get enough servings of fruits, vegetables, dairy, whole grains, and healthy oils, and they consume too much saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars.

A variety of factors contribute to eating patterns—one of them being accessible nutritional knowledge, in which food labeling plays a large role. The new front-of-packaging labels would complement label on the back we're familiar with (not replace it) by giving shoppers a simplified, broken-down look at the nutrition facts.

"It empowers consumers with information they can use to identify healthier foods," the FDA reports. "In addition to helping consumers with their food choices, food labeling may help foster a healthier food supply if some manufacturers reformulate to create healthier products."

Other than calorie count, many consumers are unsure of what to look for when reading the label on a food item—but there are other important factors to consider if you're looking for the most nutritious option, like choosing foods high in fiber and protein and low in added sugar. Reading the ingredients list can also be confusing, but it's equally informative.

Other countries have adopted similar front-of-product labeling, and preliminary findings show that it's helping shoppers make healthier choices.

