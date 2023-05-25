BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Cozy Living Room Must-Haves

bhg favorite finds

The living room is a place to wind down after a long day, relax with family, or entertain friends. Because so much time is spent in this space, it should be as comfortable as possible, while reflecting your personal design style. Since our team is constantly searching for the latest home trends and design inspiration (we are Better Homes & Gardens, after all), we have no shortage of product recommendations for your living room refresh.

Here, our editors share all the living room must-haves they love and use in their own homes. This week's favorite finds include a splurge-worthy sectional, cozy swivel chair, and affordable area rug, along with plenty of accent pieces to fit any design style.

01 of 08

Wavy Accent Lamp

wavy lamp

Courtesy of Wooj

"I have this 3D printed lamp in my living room and it's my favorite piece in the whole space. It's durable, eye-catching, and puts off the perfect subtle glow."

— Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor

Buy it: Wavy Lamp ($108, Wooj)

02 of 08

Checkered Area Rug

black and white checkered rug

Courtesy of Amazon

"Checkered decor is one of my all-time favorite home trends, and it's apparent that it's here to stay. This rug is a staple in my living room—it’s always generating compliments. The material is soft and durable, and you can’t beat the price."

— Bryce Jones, Associate Editor

Buy it: Persian Area Rug ($74, Amazon)

03 of 08

Cream Swivel Chair

boucle cream swivel chair

"This chair might be my favorite piece of furniture that I own! It's surprisingly 'sinkable' and you can cozy right in with your laptop while working from home (or adding to your shopping cart) and sit comfortably all day. While this style of chair is fairly popular, a lot of models can be quite pricey, and what I love about this one from our Better Homes & Gardens collection is that it's not only much more affordable but the quality holds up, too. As a cat owner, a constant concern of mine with furniture is how it's going to last against claws and clumps of fur, and I've been pleasantly surprised that this chair is easy to clean and hasn't pilled yet against six months of cat kneading. Because this chair is so popular (seriously, it's the best), it's unfortunately often sold out, so be sure to add it to your list so you can grab it once it's back in stock."

— Emily Manchester, VP & General Manager, BHG

Buy it: Better Homes & Gardens Mira Swivel Chair ($279, Walmart)

04 of 08

Glass Floor Lamp

gold and glass floor lamp

Courtesy of Pottery Barn Teen

"I love how versatile this floor lamp is. My decorating style doesn't fit into one clear cut category, and this lamp helps blend the midcentury influences with my more contemporary pieces. I love how sturdy it is too!"

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

Buy it: Glass Spotlight Floor Lamp ($249, Pottery Barn Teen)

05 of 08

Entryway Rack

dark green shelf rack

Courtesy of Open Spaces

"This storage rack can be used for shoes or display space. It's easy to put together, comes in an array of pretty colors, and is simple to wipe down when needed. What's not to love?"

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

Buy it: Entryway Rack ($184, Open Spaces)

06 of 08

Cozy Sectional

light gray sectional in living room

Courtesy of Lovesac

"I've had this modular sofa for years, with various add-ons to help it suit my current home perfectly. It's easy to move, durable (all the cushion covers are washable), and so comfortable. I plan to keep it around for many more years!"

— Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

Buy it: Lovesac Sactional (from $3255, Lovesac)

07 of 08

Coffee Table Books

garden coffee table book

Courtesy of Workman

"A few inspiring coffee table books full of beautiful gardens are favorites to page through while enjoying a moment of down time on the couch. One of my current favorites is American Roots, which celebrates the diverse expressions of gardens and landscaping across the country."

— Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor

Buy it: American Roots ($40, Workman)

08 of 08

Industrial Bookcase

wood and metal bookcase

Courtesy of Walmart

"This bookcase is the perfect entryway drop zone for my apartment that doesn't have a lot of floor space to spare. It holds both decorative elements and practical trays and bowls for things like mail, keys, and anything I need to grab while running out the door."

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

Buy it: Urban Pipe Industrial Bookcase ($237, Walmart)

