BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Laundry Room Essentials

Whether you have a large, well-organized laundry room or a washer and dryer tucked into a tight space , starting the spin cycle is an inevitable chore. To make the task easier, BHG editors are sharing our favorite laundry room essentials.

01 of 07 Garment Steamer "I hate ironing, so having a portable steamer that I can use on anything from curtains to clothes is a necessity in my house. It's affordable and you can take it anywhere!" — Halee Miller, Editoral Assistant

02 of 07 Metal Storage Baskets "I have a small laundry room without a ton of storage, so I like to corral groups of items into baskets that are easy to grab. This set from Mustard Made is perfect because I can store my essentials (laundry soap, fabric softener, and dryer sheets) in the large one, while storing lesser-used items in the smaller two. It's nice not to have a bunch of loose products on the shelf, and I love the bright color options!" — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

03 of 07 Downy Rinse & Refresh "I've never been an add-on laundry person—I don't use fabric softener or dryer sheets or anything like that—but the relatively new Downy Rinse & Refresh has been a game-changer for me. I add some when I wash my workout gear, and it removes odor from everything with no lingering residues—and it keeps my favorite leggings feeling like-new, too." — Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

04 of 07 Steele Canvas Round Carry Truck "These heavy-duty rolling canvas bins make fabulous laundry baskets. I have one for each of my kid's rooms, and even when they were little they could roll the bin down the hall to the laundry room to start a load on their own. They're great for stowing toys as well." — Oma Blaise Ford, Executive Editor

05 of 07 Dryer Sheets for Pet Hair "I have a Great Pyrenees, so I'm constantly cleaning up dog hair in my home. I typically use wool dryer balls with my laundry, but for dark clothing or things like socks that are pet hair magnets, I turn to these dryer sheets." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

06 of 07 Wool Dryer Balls "Tossing a couple of these into the dryer lets me skip fabric softeners and dryer sheets because they do the job without chemicals. Plus they naturally shorten drying time. There are lots of different dryer balls on the market but I like these wool ones from Smart Sheep because the wool is humanely sourced, and they're handmade through fair-trade practices in Nepal." — Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor