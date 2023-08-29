BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Laundry Room Essentials

From must-have dryer sheets to smart storage solutions, these editor-approved products make doing laundry less of a chore.

By
Emily VanSchmus
emily vanschmus headshot
Emily VanSchmus
Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on August 29, 2023 01:51PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

favorite finds laundry room essentials

Whether you have a large, well-organized laundry room or a washer and dryer tucked into a tight space, starting the spin cycle is an inevitable chore. To make the task easier, BHG editors are sharing our favorite laundry room essentials.

From products that go into the machine with your clothes—including odor-removing rinse, wool dryer balls, and dryer sheets that collect pet hair—to our favorite laundry room storage solutions, we hope these tips and products make doing laundry more enjoyable.

01 of 07

Garment Steamer

hand holding steamer

Courtesy of Walmart

"I hate ironing, so having a portable steamer that I can use on anything from curtains to clothes is a necessity in my house. It's affordable and you can take it anywhere!"

— Halee Miller, Editoral Assistant

02 of 07

Metal Storage Baskets

green metal baskets on white shelf

Courtesy of Mustard Made

"I have a small laundry room without a ton of storage, so I like to corral groups of items into baskets that are easy to grab. This set from Mustard Made is perfect because I can store my essentials (laundry soap, fabric softener, and dryer sheets) in the large one, while storing lesser-used items in the smaller two. It's nice not to have a bunch of loose products on the shelf, and I love the bright color options!"

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

03 of 07

Downy Rinse & Refresh

downy rinse and refresh bottle

Courtesy of Amazon

"I've never been an add-on laundry person—I don't use fabric softener or dryer sheets or anything like that—but the relatively new Downy Rinse & Refresh has been a game-changer for me. I add some when I wash my workout gear, and it removes odor from everything with no lingering residues—and it keeps my favorite leggings feeling like-new, too."

— Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

04 of 07

Steele Canvas Round Carry Truck

cream color laundry basket

Courtesy of Steele

"These heavy-duty rolling canvas bins make fabulous laundry baskets. I have one for each of my kid's rooms, and even when they were little they could roll the bin down the hall to the laundry room to start a load on their own. They're great for stowing toys as well."

— Oma Blaise Ford, Executive Editor

05 of 07

Dryer Sheets for Pet Hair

bounce dryer sheets

Courtesy of Amazon

"I have a Great Pyrenees, so I'm constantly cleaning up dog hair in my home. I typically use wool dryer balls with my laundry, but for dark clothing or things like socks that are pet hair magnets, I turn to these dryer sheets."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

06 of 07

Wool Dryer Balls

wool dryer balls

Courtesy of Amazon

"Tossing a couple of these into the dryer lets me skip fabric softeners and dryer sheets because they do the job without chemicals. Plus they naturally shorten drying time. There are lots of different dryer balls on the market but I like these wool ones from Smart Sheep because the wool is humanely sourced, and they're handmade through fair-trade practices in Nepal."

— Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor

07 of 07

Collapsible Bamboo Basket

gray storage baskets

Courtesy of KonMari

"I love this fabric bin for small loads of laundry, like delicates, when you don't want (or need) to lug around a giant laundry basket just for a few items."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Target Fall Wreaths Tout
These Indoor and Outdoor Wreaths at Target Are ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and Prices Start at Just $10
Amazon Small Space Furniture Tout
7 Multifunctional Amazon Furniture Finds to Help You Go From Cramped to Clutter-Free
QVC Fall Decor Sale Tout
Welcome Fall with These 10 Cozy Home Finds for Up to 66% Off—Shop Warm Blankets, Ceramic Pumpkins, and More
Related Articles
Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls displayed on a half solid beige and half patterned background separated by a white strip
The 9 Best Dryer Balls to Shorten Drying Time and Soften Clothing
favorite finds back to school
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Back-to-School Essentials
favorite finds neck fan and popsicles
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Essentials for Staying Cool
bhg favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Spa-Worthy Bathroom Essentials
favorite finds can of olipop
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in August
bhg travel favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Travel Essentials We Swear By
favorite finds may
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in May
bhg favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Cozy Living Room Must-Haves
multicolor pens
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: The Home Office Essentials We Can't Live Without
laundry room behind barn doors
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid It)
april favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in April
favorite finds aapi month
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: AAPI-Owned Brands We Love
outdoor rug and wicker chair
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Outdoor Entertaining Essentials
laundry room with tile floor
24 Laundry Room Storage Solutions to Freshen Up Your Space
bhg favorite finds graphic with flowers and puzzle
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Our Best Mother's Day Gifts and Ideas
double bar drying rack
25 Laundry Room Organization Ideas for a More Functional Space