Whether you work from home full-time or just use your desk space to stay on top of bills and paperwork , take inspiration from our editors' picks. If you aren't in love with your current home office setup, our office design ideas can help you create the foundation. Then, add in our favorite office chairs, desk accessories, and organizational tools to make the space as effective as possible.

After nearly two years of working from home and recently transitioning to a hybrid work schedule, each of our editors has curated a functional home office space that works for them. This month, we're spilling our best work-from-home solutions , including everything from our favorite pens and planners to splurge-worthy office furniture.

01 of 10 Versatile Notebook Courtesy of Leuchtturm1917 "I love this handy notebook because you can create graphs, write notes, and organize your thoughts how you see fit. I favor the Leuchtturm1917 Journals over other brands because there is no bleeding from one page to the next, it is customizable, and, like every good dress, it has pockets." — Ashe Purscell, Executive Assistant Buy it: Classic Notebook ($15, Leuchtturm1917)

02 of 10 Cross-Legged Desk Chair Courtesy of Amazon "As someone that loves to sit cross-legged, this chair has been a game changer. The extra wide seat has plenty of room to sit criss cross—with room to spare for my cat—and can easily adjust to support any of my other non-traditional seating positions. It's helped me sit up straighter and improve my posture." — Ella Field, Contributing Editor Buy it: PUKAMI Armless Office Desk Chair ($129, Amazon) The 8 Best Office Chairs, According to Lab Testing

03 of 10 Must-Have Pens Courtesy of IDLEWILD CO. "The best pens! Seriously; so smooth. Plus their twist mechanism makes it easy to throw into a purse or bag without worry that they'll open up and mark up your belongings. They also come in pretty pastel shades." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor Buy it: Rainbow Duotone Slim Pen Collection ($16, Idlewild Co.)

04 of 10 Clever Desk Accessories Courtesy of ban.do "I keep this vase on my desk, and it never fails to brighten my day. It holds a nice bouquet of greenery (I currently have faux eucalyptus and baby's breath in mine), and it adds the perfect pop of color to my work space." — Bryce Jones, Associate Editor Buy it: Rise and Shine Vase ($29, ban.do)

05 of 10 Personalized Planner Courtesy of Erin Condren "If you are like me and need to have your life visually planned out on paper, this is the planner for you. I have the hourly planner, so my days can be organized to the half hour! There are so many options and customizable details to make this planner your own." — Emerson Latham, Editorial Apprentice Buy it: Life Planner (from $60, Erin Condren) The 10 Best Planners of 2023 for Travel Plans, Deadlines, Parties, and More

06 of 10 Monstera Leaf Wool Drink Coasters Courtesy of Etsy / feltplanet "Whether it's a cup of tea or a glass of water, I can park it on one of these cute coasters and keep my desk surface safe from rings and stains. They lend a fun tropical feel to my work space, too. Oh—and they are hand-washable if needed." — Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor Buy it: Wool Felt Coasters ($10, Etsy)

07 of 10 Versatile Standing Desk Courtesy of Branch "This is a total splurge but I recently bought the Branch standing desk and I love it. It's electric so you can switch from sitting to standing very quickly and even includes memory settings for individual users. I also love the modern look of the wood grain and white." — Sarah Martens, Senior Food & Recipes Editor Buy it: Standing Desk ($699, Branch) The 11 Best Standing Desks of 2023 for Work and Home Office Setups

08 of 10 Patterned Notepad Courtesy of Liberty "I'm a sucker for stationery, and couldn't resist picking up a few memo pads with iconic Liberty patterns last summer when I was in London. This puppy print is the perfect pick-me-up for jotting down not-so-fun to-dos." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor Buy it: Best in Show Memo Pad ($16, Liberty)

09 of 10 Protective Desk Mat Courtesy of Amazon "I love that this mouse pad is large enough to fit my keyboard, mouse and monitor. I have it in green and it looks great with my office but there are so many beautiful colors available." — Paige Dorn, Associate Social Media Editor Buy it: Desk Pad Protector ($13, Amazon)