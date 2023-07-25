BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Gardening Essentials We Love

editors favorite finds watering can

At Better Homes & Gardens, we have no shortage of gardening advice and helpful flower-growing tips. But our editors' garden expertise goes far beyond soil basics and caring for fiddle-leaf fig trees! As we dive fully into summer gardening, our editors are sharing their favorite products and tools for all levels of gardening.

We're sharing our favorite plant markers for indoor houseplants and sun protection gear for long afternoons gardening outside. Whether you have a booming vegetable patch or small collection of indoor houseplants, these garden tools and tips make gardening a breeze.

01 of 07

Ceramic Plant Markers

blue and white marker in plant

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

"Perfect for stylishly marking a handful of plants, indoor or out. I'm a sucker for anything blue and white, and they will last forever rather than rebuying wooden sticks. Write plant names with permanent marker to customize."

— Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant

Buy It: Ceramic Plant Markers ($20, Williams Sonoma)

02 of 07

SPF Protective Sleeves

person wearing sleeves and white apron

Courtesy of Farmers Defense

"Rather than slather my arms in sunscreen, I prefer to just slip on these 50+ SPF sleeves. They fit snugly but comfortably so I hardly notice they're there. Plus the breathable fabric helps protect me from small scratches and bug bites, and they are easy to wash. They come in several fun patterns and colors but I just have the plain green ones so I can hulk out in my garden when I see the deer have decimated yet another plant."

— Viveka Neveln, Senior Gardening Editor

Buy It: Farming Sleeves ($27, Farmers Defense)

03 of 07

Garden Shears

hand holding red and metal garden shears

Courtesy of Niwaki

"My grandma was an avid gardener and had several pairs of steel Japanese garden shears that lasted for decades. I keep a similar pair on hand for quick plant and flower trimming."

— Casey Oto, Visuals Editor

Buy It: Niwaki Garden Snips ($15, Niwaki)

04 of 07

Modern Watering Can

hand holding white watering can

Courtesy of IKEA

"My gardening experience is limited to a few herbs and potted lavender, but this watering can makes me feel like a pro. The gold handle and modern design is worthy of being displayed front and center, and the price point is a bonus."

— Bryce Jones, Associate Editor

Buy It: Vattenkrasse Watering Can ($15, IKEA)

05 of 07

Comfortable Clogs

blue and brown clog shoe

Courtesy of Dansko

"I'm not much of a gardener, but I do love these clogs as a lightweight, slip-on working shoe, perfect for when you're popping in and out of the house (maybe bringing fresh produce from the garden in, for example). They're breathable and super supportive, with a solid grip on the bottom, so even drizzly weather can't slow you down."

— Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

Buy It: Kane Clogs ($85, Dansko)

06 of 07

Bucket Hat

woman wearing white bucket hat

Courtesy of Maurices

"I’m big on sun protection, and this bucket hat is perfect for afternoons in the garden. It provides really good coverage for my face and ears, and I love the frayed detail around the edge. It’s practical for gardening, but is also cute enough to wear for pretty much any outdoor activity!"

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

Buy It: White Bucket Hat ($20, Maurices)

07 of 07

Kitazawa Seed Company

purple coneflowers

Courtesy of Kitazawa Seed Co.

"This family-owned seed company has a high quality and diverse selection of non-GMO seeds. The hand drawn seed packets also made great gifts for friends with vegetable looking to try out new different things with every season."

— Casey Oto, Visuals Editor

Buy It: Flower Seeds (from $2, Kitazawa Seed Company)

