Shopping Editors’ Favorite Finds BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Gardening Essentials We Love We're sharing our favorite gardening products, from pruning shears to outdoor sun protection gear. By Emily VanSchmus Emily VanSchmus Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 25, 2023 10:37AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. At Better Homes & Gardens, we have no shortage of gardening advice and helpful flower-growing tips. But our editors' garden expertise goes far beyond soil basics and caring for fiddle-leaf fig trees! As we dive fully into summer gardening, our editors are sharing their favorite products and tools for all levels of gardening. We're sharing our favorite plant markers for indoor houseplants and sun protection gear for long afternoons gardening outside. Whether you have a booming vegetable patch or small collection of indoor houseplants, these garden tools and tips make gardening a breeze. The 12 Best Garden Trowels of 2023 for Planting, Weeding, and More 01 of 07 Ceramic Plant Markers Courtesy of Williams Sonoma "Perfect for stylishly marking a handful of plants, indoor or out. I'm a sucker for anything blue and white, and they will last forever rather than rebuying wooden sticks. Write plant names with permanent marker to customize." — Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant Buy It: Ceramic Plant Markers ($20, Williams Sonoma) The 10 Best Plant Markers of 2023 for a Thriving Garden 02 of 07 SPF Protective Sleeves Courtesy of Farmers Defense "Rather than slather my arms in sunscreen, I prefer to just slip on these 50+ SPF sleeves. They fit snugly but comfortably so I hardly notice they're there. Plus the breathable fabric helps protect me from small scratches and bug bites, and they are easy to wash. They come in several fun patterns and colors but I just have the plain green ones so I can hulk out in my garden when I see the deer have decimated yet another plant." — Viveka Neveln, Senior Gardening Editor Buy It: Farming Sleeves ($27, Farmers Defense) 03 of 07 Garden Shears Courtesy of Niwaki "My grandma was an avid gardener and had several pairs of steel Japanese garden shears that lasted for decades. I keep a similar pair on hand for quick plant and flower trimming." — Casey Oto, Visuals Editor Buy It: Niwaki Garden Snips ($15, Niwaki) The 12 Best Pruning Shears of 2023 to Keep Your Garden in Check 04 of 07 Modern Watering Can Courtesy of IKEA "My gardening experience is limited to a few herbs and potted lavender, but this watering can makes me feel like a pro. The gold handle and modern design is worthy of being displayed front and center, and the price point is a bonus." — Bryce Jones, Associate Editor Buy It: Vattenkrasse Watering Can ($15, IKEA) 05 of 07 Comfortable Clogs Courtesy of Dansko "I'm not much of a gardener, but I do love these clogs as a lightweight, slip-on working shoe, perfect for when you're popping in and out of the house (maybe bringing fresh produce from the garden in, for example). They're breathable and super supportive, with a solid grip on the bottom, so even drizzly weather can't slow you down." — Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects Buy It: Kane Clogs ($85, Dansko) The 9 Best Gardening Shoes in 2023, According to Our Testers 06 of 07 Bucket Hat Courtesy of Maurices "I’m big on sun protection, and this bucket hat is perfect for afternoons in the garden. It provides really good coverage for my face and ears, and I love the frayed detail around the edge. It’s practical for gardening, but is also cute enough to wear for pretty much any outdoor activity!" — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy It: White Bucket Hat ($20, Maurices) 07 of 07 Kitazawa Seed Company Courtesy of Kitazawa Seed Co. "This family-owned seed company has a high quality and diverse selection of non-GMO seeds. The hand drawn seed packets also made great gifts for friends with vegetable looking to try out new different things with every season." — Casey Oto, Visuals Editor Buy It: Flower Seeds (from $2, Kitazawa Seed Company) 9 Best Online Stores to Buy All the Gardening Seeds You Need Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Cozy Bedroom Essentials Think Pink! These Gardening Tools and Accessories Will Make You Feel Like Barbie 15 Cozy Farmhouse Living Room Ideas We Can't Get Enough Of