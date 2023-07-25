BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Gardening Essentials We Love

At Better Homes & Gardens, we have no shortage of gardening advice and helpful flower-growing tips. But our editors' garden expertise goes far beyond soil basics and caring for fiddle-leaf fig trees! As we dive fully into summer gardening, our editors are sharing their favorite products and tools for all levels of gardening.

We're sharing our favorite plant markers for indoor houseplants and sun protection gear for long afternoons gardening outside. Whether you have a booming vegetable patch or small collection of indoor houseplants, these garden tools and tips make gardening a breeze.