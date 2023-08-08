BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Spa-Worthy Bathroom Essentials

From cozy robes to hydrating skincare, these items will make you look forward to getting ready in the morning. Of course, we have plenty of suggestions for winding down after a long day, too. These are the BHG editors' favorite spa-worthy bathroom essentials.

We don't typically think of the bathroom as the most glamorous place in our home, but it's often where we start and end our day. That's why for this week's Favorite Finds , we're focusing on products that make our bathrooms feel more relaxing .

01 of 10 Rosewater Face Spray Courtesy of Target "I use this face spray multiple times a day. I tend to have very dry skin and when I use it, my skin glows. I also love the subtle rose scent. I find myself spritzing it on any time I need a quick pick-me-up. " — Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor Buy on Target $7

02 of 10 4-in-1 Hair Elixir Courtesy of Incommon Beauty "This hair elixir genuinely makes me look forward to hair-washing day. It’s a 4-in-1 detangler, leave-in conditioner, smoothing balm, and heat protectant; I know it sounds too good to be true (especially for just $35) but it actually works! I have really thick hair that’s prone to tangles and knots, but I spray this all over my hair after a quick towel dry and can easily comb out my hair for a fresh blow-out. Plus, it smells like a product you’d find at a luxury salon!" — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy on Incommonbeauty.com $35

03 of 10 Waffle Bath Robe Courtesy of Cozy Earth "Have you ever wanted to bring home that perfect hotel or spa robe that's the ultimate for sinking into after a shower or bath? This is the robe for you. It's so incredibly cozy and feels like a little luxury with every wear." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor Buy on Cozy Earth $170 $138 The 13 Best Robes That Are So Cozy You’ll Want to Wear Them All Weekend

04 of 10 Kitsch Sprinkles Body Wash Bars Courtesy of Kitsch "If you love sweet scents and lathering products, these are for you. They feel super luxurious too and the fragrance lasts." — Autumn Boatner, Social Media Editor Buy on Mykitsch.com $29

05 of 10 Face Moisturizer Courtesy of Amazon "My dermatologist reccomended this moisturizer with my use of retinoids, and I am eternally grateful. It's instantly soothing and majorly helps my Sahara-dry skin. Just make sure you don't buy the SPF version if you plan to wear it to bed. Or, be like me and buy both!" — Samantha Stevenson, Associate Editor, Premium Publishing Buy on Amazon $22

06 of 10 Over-the-Shower Caddy Courtesy of Walmart "If you also know the struggle of too many bath products and not enough shower storage, you need this caddy. It's easy to set up, has a sleek look, and holds all of my essentials." — Bryce Jones, Associate Editor Buy on Walmart $26

07 of 10 +Lux Unfiltered Body Cream Courtesy of +Lux Unfiltered "I use self tanner every Sunday as part of my weekend self care routine, and the +Lux Unfiltered brand is by far the best I’ve found. I love their tanning mousse for a quick glow, but what I really love is this conditioning body cream. It’s full of shea butter, vitamin C, jojoba oil, and hyaluronic acid, so it keeps my skin super soft and hydrated and also helps my color last all week. Plus, the blood orange scent is delicious—it truly doesn’t smell like a self-tanning product, which is a major plus for me." — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy on Luxunfiltered.com $37

08 of 10 Lip Mask Courtesy of Sephora "I started using this lip mask as an overnight lip balm, but quickly started to use it throughout the day, even as a lip gloss. It's shiny, long-lasting, and natural-looking—I'm already ordering my second one!" — Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant Buy on Sephora $19

09 of 10 Lavender Shower Oil Courtesy of Ulta "I love just about everything made by Soap & Glory, and this bath and shower oil is one of my all-time favorites. It smells incredible, is made with luxurious ingredients like argan oil and vitamin E, and leaves your skin so smooth post-shower. Plus, it’s super affordable and can be found at most drug stores—you’ll never run out!" — Abby Wilson, Editorial Intern Buy on Ulta $15