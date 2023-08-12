These Indoor and Outdoor Wreaths at Target Are ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and Prices Start at Just $10

If you’re someone who is always one step ahead when it comes to switching your indoor and outdoor decor for the season, you know it’s not too early to start thinking about fall. After all, September is just a few short weeks away, and there are simple touches you can make now to slowly ease into arguably the prettiest season of the year.

To get started, Target has a slew of colorful and decorative indoor and outdoor fall faux wreaths that make a simple statement. Hung on the door or placed on an empty wall space, these wreaths require little to no maintenance, and they’re up to 25% off. Look for solid leafy-green options or vibrant wreaths in fall shades like deep orange and berry. Grab these eight seasonal finds at Target starting at just $10.

Threshold Leaf Wreath Green

Target

This 22-inch on-sale wreath in a simple yet classic design features overlapping faux leaves that can work as a year-round display. It can be hung from your door—inside or out—or placed on a wall for a touch of greenery in your living space. Shoppers like that it’s “very full,” according to one, who added that it’s the “perfect size for double doors” if you want to snag two for 25% off each.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 20-Inch Faux-Seeded Eucalyptus with Berry Wreath

Target

Another solid green option is this faux-seeded wreath from Joanna Gaines’ Target home collection, which comes with an easy-to-hang loop at the top. It’s best used indoors or in a covered outdoor area, and it’s currently 15% off. The eucalyptus wreath earned rave reviews from shoppers, including one person who said it takes “five minutes to fluff” and was “impressed by how full it looks.” Another reviewer likes its “minimalist, clean look.”

Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Mixed Leaf Wreath Burgundy

Target

Burgundy is one of fall’s defining colors, and this mixed materials wreath from Threshold and Studio McGee’s Target collaboration epitomizes the season. It comes equipped with a loop for easy hanging and is 26 inches, so it’s ideal for a larger indoor wall space.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Golden Ash Leaf Wreath

Target

Available in two sizes—a 12-inch and 24-inch—this newly launched Hearth & Hand with Magnolia golden wreath will brighten any space with its vibrant, warm, and inviting color. It’s designed to be used indoors or in a covered area outside, and one shopper said that it’s “just beautiful” and the color is “perfect for fall.” While it offers a “simplistic” look, according to one customer, they added that it’s “well made” and is a good option as a “fall accent” piece.

Nearly Natural 24-Inch Fall Artificial Wreath

Target

The true colors of autumn come together in this wreath that combines the quintessential elements of fall: deep oranges, pinecones, sunflowers, gourds, faux twigs and berries, and more. While it’s pricier than others, the 24-inch wreath offers plenty of texture and can take you through the fall holiday season. Grab it at Target today while it’s on sale for 20% off.

There are hundreds of other fall wreaths available for every budget to fit your home’s style, so keep scrolling for more of our top picks, or head to Target’s artificial wreath section to find your favorites.

Threshold Lavender Wreath

Target

Vickerman 22-Inch Artificial Fall Maple Leaf Wreath

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 18-Inch Faux Seeded Skimmia Wire Wreath