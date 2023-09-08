Farrow & Ball's Newest Collection Will Turn Your Walls into a Statement

Designed by Christopher John Rogers, these 12 new paints and three wallpaper patterns spotlight bold colors and soft, charming neutrals for a lively feel.

By
Sophia Beams
Headshot of writer Sophia Beams
Sophia Beams
Sophia Beams is a lifestyle writer and editor with a special love of plants and gardening. She has worked in both print and digital publications and has focused on a variety of topics including psychology, art, and food. 
Published on September 8, 2023
Hallway of home featuring blue, pink, and red paint colors from Farrow & Ball x Christopher John Rogers collection
Photo:

Farrow & Ball

Farrow & Ball just launched a stunning new collection, and your walls have never had more potential: named Carte Blanche, the line comes with 12 colors and three wallpaper patterns, all designed in collaboration with renowned fashion designer Christopher John Rogers. It's filled with bold statement colors and soft, charming neutrals for an exciting, playful feel for any style.

Rogers's work takes inspiration from his family and childhood in Louisiana, where he grew up. Whimsy and color define his designs and place a unique emphasis on emotional creativity and self expression. This is Farrow & Ball’s first ever collaboration with a fashion designer. 

“I’m obsessed with Christopher’s use of color," said Farrow & Ball creative director in a press release. "He treats it so tenderly, and the result can be a beautifully tempered explosion or a slick confident splash." Cosby and Rogers worked together closely for 18 months to develop Carte Blanche

A room designed based on a Carte Blanche warm neutral

Farrow & Ball

The 12 colors to explore in the collection each come with cheerful names and backstories:

  • Hog Plum (No.CB1): muddied yellow inspired by the bittersweet Hog Plum itself
  • Roasted Macadamia (No.CB2): soft, light brown neutral shade
  • Shallot (No.CB3): bright and airy pink that echos a muted color of a shallot
  • Romesco (No. CB4): bold, rich rouge that stands out without overwhelming
  • Cardamom (No.CB5): warm, neutral brown
  • Raw Tomatillo (No.CB6): vibrant, charming light green shade inspired by a classic family dish
  • Lobster (No.CB7): another Louisiana-inspired shade representing the state’s blue lobsters
  • Sardine (No.CB8): silver blue combination that follows the inspirational trend of food and family
  • Au Lait (No.CB9): gentle, elegant white for the perfect creamy neutral
  • Liquorice (No. CB10): deep (and essential) black shade
  • Blue Maize (No.CB11): dark yet colorful blue for bold statements and elevated aesthetics
  • Pea Flower Tea (No.CB12): vibrant blue influenced by the trendy yet traditional butterfly pea tea

In addition to the 12 paint colors, there are also three wallpaper patterns available: Dot, Stripe, and Check. Dot can best be defined as playful with its colorful gradient and flatbed printing to create vivid textures. Stripe gives a charming, bold twist on a classic pattern for making a statement in any room. Check features a clean and vibrant geometric design that feels like any contemporary lover's dream. Each wallpaper comes printed using only the Carte Blanche collection’s paint colors. 

An image of the new Dot wallpaper paired with other modern design pieces

Farrow & Ball

“Carte Blanche is all about finding freedom to create a personal look and enjoying the process," Cosby said. "Whether your scheme leads with color, neutrals or pattern, there are so many possibilities, and I’m excited to see how people bring it to life in their homes."

