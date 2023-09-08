Our New Fall Serveware Just Dropped, and Pieces Start at Just $10

The complete collection is available at Walmart.

By
Megan Boettcher
Megan Boettcher
Megan Boettcher
Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing for home design, DIY, and holiday titles.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 8, 2023 10:47AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Pedestal Cake Stand
Photo:

Courtesy of Walmart

When that first chill of autumn hits, you know it’s just a matter of time before you’ll be planning holiday meals and arranging the table with your best dishware. Before you start searching for the best fall recipes, consider upgrading your serveware to stoneware that is both stylish and easy to clean. 

One simple tip for creating a stunning presentation at any dinner party is to use solid color serveware, such as black or white, which allows your cooking to take center stage. However, there’s no reason to spend a fortune on expensive platters to create a coordinated look. Our new fall line of serveware is now available at Walmart and pieces start as low as $10.  

Shop Better Homes & Garden’s New Fall Serveware at Walmart

Keep reading for our favorite picks from the new line.

Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Charcuterie Platter

stoneware tray on linen

Courtesy of Walmart

Elevate an evening at home with this 15-inch Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Charcuterie Platter made of stoneware with a white speckled finish. The style of this appetizer tray works well in a modern or rustic setting. It’s dishwasher safe, but it may get hot if used in the microwave.

Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Condiment Dip

Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square-Shaped Stoneware Condiment Dip

Courtesy of Walmart

Even a casual taco night at home feels more festive with this 14-inch Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Condiment Dip with three compartments for sauces or toppings. It is dishwasher and microwave-safe.

Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Handled Tray

Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square-Shaped Stoneware Handled Tray

Courtesy of Walmart

Appetizers look even more appetizing when set on this sophisticated Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Handled Tray with a dark mottled finish. The tray is 15x7.75-inches, and it is dishwasher safe.

Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Oven to Table Serveware Dish with Acacia Lid

Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Oven to Table Serveware Dish with Acacia Lid

Courtesy of Walmart

If you’re tasked with bringing a side dish to a family gathering, this Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Oven to Table Serveware Dish with Acacia Lid will turn heads. The acacia wood lid becomes a stylish trivet for dishes coming straight from the oven to the table.

Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Pedestal Cake Stand

ceramic cake stand from Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

At just more than 12 inches in diameter, the Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Pedestal Cake Stand has a handcrafted look with a grooved pattern and speckled finish. It's the perfect neutral look for cakes, cookies, and more.

Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Divided Serving Tray

Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Divided Serving Tray

Courtesy of Walmart

The versatile Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Divided Serving Tray is a welcome addition to a holiday entertaining display as well as weeknight meals. From salads to side dishes to appetizers, this 15x10-inch divided tray can do it all. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart fall candles
These Pumpkin Spice Candles Are the Secret to Making My Home Smell Like Fall
white kitchen green tile backsplash open shelves wooden floors
Improve Your Home in Just a Few Days with These 32 Weekend Projects
september favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in September
Related Articles
One of the best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts, a candle by La Jolie Muse, on a patterned background.
The 50 Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts of 2023
QVC Fall Decor Sale Tout
Welcome Fall with These 10 Cozy Home Finds for Up to 66% Off—Shop Warm Blankets, Ceramic Pumpkins, and More
Colorful sherpa pumpkin pillows from Aldi
We're ~Falling~ For Aldi's September Finds—Here Are Our Top 8 Picks
Three of the best dinnerware sets all together on a kitchen table.
The 20 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2023 to Make Every Meal Feel Special
Best Outdoor Dinnerware Sets of 2023
The 15 Best Outdoor Dinnerware Sets of 2023
Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Alcoma Swivel Accent Chair Tout
13 Moody Amazon Finds to Help You Decorate With Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year, Cracked Pepper
Best Gifts for New Homeowners
The 52 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023
table setting with peonies and strawberry beverages
15 Elegant Garden Party Ideas for Outdoor Entertaining
GreenPan Omega Hard Anodized Advanced Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set collaged on orange background
The 7 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets of 2023 for Every Type of Home Cook
Caprese Pasta and Steak
15 Spring Dinner Recipes to Utilize Your Fresh, In-Season Produce
OXO Good Grips Smart Seal 12-Piece Glass Container Set we recommend displayed on marble countertop
The 8 Best Glass Food Storage Containers of 2023, According to Our Tests
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set displayed on a yellow patterned background
The 51 Best Stocking Stuffers of 2023 for Everyone in Your Family
board of Tex-Mex Cheese Dip with salsa, guacamole, and various chips
16 Make-Ahead Dips No One Will Be Able to Resist Dunking Into
Collage of Better Homes & Gardens Beau Gray Resin Planter on Green Background
The 20 Best Outdoor Planters of 2023
charcuterie board with stone fruit and fresh burrata cheese
Burrata Boards Are the Ultimate Summer Entertaining Dish
The 12 Best Mixing Bowls for All Types of Cooking and Baking TOUT
The 11 Best Mixing Bowls for All Types of Cooking and Baking