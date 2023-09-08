Our New Fall Serveware Just Dropped, and Pieces Start at Just $10

When that first chill of autumn hits, you know it’s just a matter of time before you’ll be planning holiday meals and arranging the table with your best dishware. Before you start searching for the best fall recipes, consider upgrading your serveware to stoneware that is both stylish and easy to clean.

One simple tip for creating a stunning presentation at any dinner party is to use solid color serveware, such as black or white, which allows your cooking to take center stage. However, there’s no reason to spend a fortune on expensive platters to create a coordinated look. Our new fall line of serveware is now available at Walmart and pieces start as low as $10.

Shop Better Homes & Garden’s New Fall Serveware at Walmart

Keep reading for our favorite picks from the new line.

Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Charcuterie Platter

Elevate an evening at home with this 15-inch Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Charcuterie Platter made of stoneware with a white speckled finish. The style of this appetizer tray works well in a modern or rustic setting. It’s dishwasher safe, but it may get hot if used in the microwave.

Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Condiment Dip

Even a casual taco night at home feels more festive with this 14-inch Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Condiment Dip with three compartments for sauces or toppings. It is dishwasher and microwave-safe.

Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Handled Tray

Appetizers look even more appetizing when set on this sophisticated Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Handled Tray with a dark mottled finish. The tray is 15x7.75-inches, and it is dishwasher safe.

Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Oven to Table Serveware Dish with Acacia Lid

If you’re tasked with bringing a side dish to a family gathering, this Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Oven to Table Serveware Dish with Acacia Lid will turn heads. The acacia wood lid becomes a stylish trivet for dishes coming straight from the oven to the table.

Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Pedestal Cake Stand

At just more than 12 inches in diameter, the Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Pedestal Cake Stand has a handcrafted look with a grooved pattern and speckled finish. It's the perfect neutral look for cakes, cookies, and more.

Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Divided Serving Tray

The versatile Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Divided Serving Tray is a welcome addition to a holiday entertaining display as well as weeknight meals. From salads to side dishes to appetizers, this 15x10-inch divided tray can do it all.