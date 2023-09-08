Shopping BHG at Walmart Our New Fall Serveware Just Dropped, and Pieces Start at Just $10 The complete collection is available at Walmart. By Megan Boettcher Megan Boettcher Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing for home design, DIY, and holiday titles. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on September 8, 2023 10:47AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart When that first chill of autumn hits, you know it’s just a matter of time before you’ll be planning holiday meals and arranging the table with your best dishware. Before you start searching for the best fall recipes, consider upgrading your serveware to stoneware that is both stylish and easy to clean. One simple tip for creating a stunning presentation at any dinner party is to use solid color serveware, such as black or white, which allows your cooking to take center stage. However, there’s no reason to spend a fortune on expensive platters to create a coordinated look. Our new fall line of serveware is now available at Walmart and pieces start as low as $10. Shop Better Homes & Garden’s New Fall Serveware at Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Charcuterie Platter, $10 Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Condiment Dip, $10 Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Handled Tray, $15 Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Oven to Table Serveware Dish with Acacia Lid, $20 Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Pedestal Cake Stand, $20 Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Divided Serving Tray, $20 Keep reading for our favorite picks from the new line. Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Charcuterie Platter Courtesy of Walmart Buy on Walmart $10 Elevate an evening at home with this 15-inch Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Charcuterie Platter made of stoneware with a white speckled finish. The style of this appetizer tray works well in a modern or rustic setting. It’s dishwasher safe, but it may get hot if used in the microwave. Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Condiment Dip Courtesy of Walmart Buy on Walmart $10 Even a casual taco night at home feels more festive with this 14-inch Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Condiment Dip with three compartments for sauces or toppings. It is dishwasher and microwave-safe. Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Handled Tray Courtesy of Walmart Buy on Walmart $15 Appetizers look even more appetizing when set on this sophisticated Better Homes & Gardens Dark Gray Square Shaped Stoneware Handled Tray with a dark mottled finish. The tray is 15x7.75-inches, and it is dishwasher safe. Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Oven to Table Serveware Dish with Acacia Lid Courtesy of Walmart Buy on Walmart $20 If you’re tasked with bringing a side dish to a family gathering, this Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Oven to Table Serveware Dish with Acacia Lid will turn heads. The acacia wood lid becomes a stylish trivet for dishes coming straight from the oven to the table. Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Pedestal Cake Stand Courtesy of Walmart Buy on Walmart $20 At just more than 12 inches in diameter, the Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Pedestal Cake Stand has a handcrafted look with a grooved pattern and speckled finish. It's the perfect neutral look for cakes, cookies, and more. Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Divided Serving Tray Courtesy of Walmart Buy on Walmart $20 The versatile Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Divided Serving Tray is a welcome addition to a holiday entertaining display as well as weeknight meals. From salads to side dishes to appetizers, this 15x10-inch divided tray can do it all. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Pumpkin Spice Candles Are the Secret to Making My Home Smell Like Fall Improve Your Home in Just a Few Days with These 32 Weekend Projects BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in September