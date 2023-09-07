Autumn is approaching, and you know what that means: It’s time to watch (or maybe rewatch for the 10th time) Gilmore Girls, the classic cozy TV show set in charming Stars Hollow. Rory and Lorelai’s lives offer more than just quirky hometown characters, book recommendations, and nostalgic fashion inspiration—you’re forgetting about all of the beautiful settings the show has to offer.

From Luke’s Diner and Logan’s apartment to the Gilmore house and the Dragonfly Inn, there’s no better place to go than Stars Hollow for all the fall decor inspiration you need this year. Read through our list of the top locations from the show for style tips you can bring into your own home, inspired by your favorite Stars Hollow spot.

Michael Partenio

Lorelai’s House

The center of the series, Lorelai’s Stars Hollow home ranks comfort and coziness above anything else. The house where Rory grows up, where Lane and her band practice for years, where Lorelai briefly lives with Luke, and much, much more, it’s the perfect place to start when looking for fall decor insight—it’s the epitome of Gilmore Girls.

If you really want to channel Lorelai, you won’t spend a ton of time in the kitchen, but you can still pick up some style tips from the colorful room. Her kitchen’s champagne yellow paint and pops of green decor, paired with vintage white appliances and kitschy dishware lining the walls, reflect her eclectic and homey style. Bring out the antiques and dishes that double as decor to Lorelai-ify your kitchen.

WERNER STRAUBE

Lorelai’s living room got a lot more use than the kitchen, and its warm, cozy atmosphere brought in guests from all over town. Beautiful arched doorways, a plush sofa, blankets galore, dim shaded lamps, and the same warm yellow paint from the kitchen deliver a curated yet lived-in design that’s hard to beat. Plus, Lorelai’s signature trinkets litter the living room, too—remember when Rory’s instructed to look for takeout money under the dancing rabbi figurine? The key to emulating Lorelai’s style is to hone in on your own—don’t let weirdness deter you from expressing yourself. It’s your house after all!

Julie Soefer

Luke’s Diner

Luke Danes, Lorelai’s main love interest in the show, isn’t much of an interior designer—remember the reaction to his grandmother’s bedroom furniture? But Luke’s Diner has an intimate hometown allure that’s fit for a storybook. Wooden barstools, pastel paint in blues and greens, a stunning antique cash register, and open-faced cubbies full of one-of-a-kind mugs for each visitor define the space, and it mixed old-school diner decor stand-bys with small-town ease.

Bring Luke’s aesthetic into your own kitchen by intentionally showcasing your favorite dishware on shelves or in individual wooden cubbies attached to the wall. Highlight antique appliances rather than hiding them away, and take inspiration from your home’s history.

Just as Luke kept most of his decor from his father’s old hardware shop, you can center family heirlooms and positive memories to create a truly comfortable space. But most importantly, let the people who use your space know how you really feel. If you want to post a sign asking your friends and family to leave their cell phones at the door, you’ll have Luke’s blessing.

Werner Straube

The Gilmore Mansion

The Gilmore mansion is designed to entertain, with a grandiose dining room, a fully stocked cocktail cart, and even a pool house. Decked out with personalized paintings, gold picture frames and mirrors, and crystal chandeliers (plus always decorated with fresh flowers), the Victorian home is lavish and rich, but still made to meet the Gilmore family’s needs.

Richard’s study is lined with books in deep mahogany shelves, and gold ornaments cover his spacious desk. Meanwhile, Emily has plenty of space outside—next to a jaw-dropping garden equipped with marble statues—to host her Daughters of the American Revolution get-togethers. And of course, the dining room (the site of the show’s infamous Friday-night dinners) features silk tablecloths, dainty china, and enough room for the whole family—whether they’re happy about it or not.

Even if your house isn’t the size of the Gilmores’, there are ways to bring their signature design to your own home in small ways. Turn to your local antique store to find dark wooden furniture, vintage picture frames, and statement trinkets that’ll bring your mansion, no matter the size, to life. And, when in doubt, go big—remember the ceiling-high portrait of Richard? In the Gilmore house, nothing qualifies as too extravagant.

Adam Albright

The Dragonfly Inn

The Dragonfly Inn, Lorelai and best friend Sookie’s dream come true, wasn’t featured in a fictional travel magazine for no reason. It’s a small-town oasis, full of dainty floral patterns, intricate wood paneling, and beautiful black bookshelves. Though a place for short-term stay, it exudes welcoming and homey energy, and takes Lorelai’s personal style to the next, slightly more sophisticated, level.

If you love hosting family and friends, the Dragonfly’s decor might be the right direction for you to take in your own home. For those who’ve traveled the world, displaying keepsakes you’ve picked up along the way will give a heartfelt, individualized feel to your space. Books, maps, and paintings that reflect your personality and hobbies, too, are great ways to add to decor with items you probably already have around the house.

Brie Williams

Plus, if you really want to get into the Dragonfly spirit, look to your outdoor space and see how you can emulate the inn there. You definitely don’t have to invest in stables and horses to get the Dragonfly Inn’s atmosphere down, but verandas, a covered porch, and bright flowers galore will bring your house’s hosting power to the next level.

Ali Harper

Logan’s Apartment

If you’re more into the dark, moody aesthetic, you might want to look to Logan’s apartment for your interior design inspiration. Though Logan, Rory’s longtime boyfriend in the show, has a fun-focused lifestyle, his spacious apartment doesn’t necessarily reflect it—aside from a pool table, a life-size knight in shining armor, and an Xbox, the space is quite sophisticated. (The doorman and top-floor view don’t hurt.)

Stainless steel appliances, geometric sculptures, and large, arched, stained glass windows litter the apartment, but the space is clean and modern, too. Although the apartment is large and pretty much sticks to an open layout, Logan’s bedroom area is raised just a few inches. This hack (which is fairly easy to master in your own home) adds dimension to the space and separates the different living areas. To emulate Logan’s interior aesthetic, invest in sculptural pieces—lamps, furniture, and decorative items will do the trick—and steer clear of bright colors.

