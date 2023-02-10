Fabuloso Recalls 4.9 Million Bottles of Cleaner for Possible Bacteria Growth

On February 8, parent company Colgate-Palmolive announced a voluntary recall of 4.9 million bottles of some types of the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso because of the risk of impacted products developing bacteria. No illnesses from the recalled cleaners have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled products were sold in December 2022 and January 2023 by Amazon and other online retailers and at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and other major U.S. retailers nationwide, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission announcement. Fabuloso says customers with affected products should immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in its original container.

Fabuloso is a hard-surface cleaner that can be used on many different surface types, including floors, walls, and bathroom surfaces. The cleaning product is sold in a variety of scents and sizes, though not all Fabuloso products are included in the recall.

The recall was issued because a preservative wasn’t added at the proper levels to the affected products during manufacturing, which led to the risk of bacteria growth, the Fabuloso recall statement says. There is a chance of bacteria growth in the impacted products, leading to a presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, bacteria sometimes found in soil and water. The bacteria, which can be inhaled or enter the body through the eyes or a cut in the skin, is hazardous to people with compromised immune systems or who have underlying lung conditions. It can also cause serious problems for those who use an external medical device.



The products included in the recall are:



Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent (22 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent (56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces, and 169 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent (210 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser, Lavender Scent (1 gallon)

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent (22 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent (33.8 fluid ounces, 56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces, and 169 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent (33.8 fluid ounces, 56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces, and 169 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent (56 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser, Ocean Scent (1 gallon)



Of the 4.9 million bottles recalled, 3.9 million were never shipped to retailers or wholesalers, Fabuloso’s recall statement says. Still, it’s better to be safe than sorry: If you have any bottles of Fabuloso purchased between December 2022 and January 2023, check the labels to see if your product is included in the recall. Impacted products have manufacturing or lot codes with the first eight figures beginning with 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. Fabuloso also has a full list of all affected UPC barcode numbers on its recall site. In addition to the bottles sold in the United States, 56,000 bottles of the recalled product were sold in Canada.



Once you have confirmed that you purchased recalled product, you can complete a consumer form on the Fabuloso recall site to request reimbursement for your purchase.

How to Clean Hard Surfaces Without Using Fabuloso

If you rely on Fabuloso to keep your home clean, recalls like this one can be stressful. Fortunately, there are plenty of other solutions you can use to clean hard surfaces in your home if your Fabuloso is impacted. Homemade cleaners are always an option, and you can also clean with vinegar on surfaces that don’t need thorough disinfection. Otherwise, follow our guides to cleaning walls, bathroom sinks, and more for a safe, thorough clean. If you wish to continue using non-impacted Fabuloso products, you can also do that safely: Plenty of Fabuloso products were not included in the recall and are not at risk of developing bacteria, and any Fabuloso purchased before December 2022 is also safe to use.