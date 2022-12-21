Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Touchless Stationary Vacuum Makes Cleaning Up Pet Hair and Dirt 'a Breeze'

When you own a pet that sheds a lot, you know how tedious it can be to keep those hard floors clean. On top of that, you're likely tracking mud and debris from outside into the high-traffic areas of your home. Vacuuming seems like a simple solution, but hauling a heavy device around your home every day just to suck up the occasional furball or crumby mess is laborious, especially after a long work day. You could always stick to the old fashion broom, but who wants to deal with a dirty dust pan?

The EyeVac Touchless Stationary Vacuum is a much more efficient way to clean your home frequently—no more bending over to pick up swept-up messes. You can instead sweep them straight into the canister vacuum, which uses infrared sensors to detect sweeping motions up to 10 inches away and a powerful 1000-watt motor to suck up filth in seconds. The genius device usually retails for $128, but thanks to a clickable on-page coupon, you can score it for $113 at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It: EyeVac Touchless Stationary Vacuum, $113 with coupon (was $128), Amazon

The high-efficiency dual filtration system not only rids your floor of dirt and grime but also removes dust and pollen from the air around it while the enclosed canister holds up to a gallon of debris. The sleek model works on wood, linoleum, tile, and cement floors and comes in five polished colors: black, silver, matte black, rose gold, sea glass, and white.

Shoppers swear by the best-selling vacuum cleaner for efficiently sucking up everything from pet hair and cat litter to crumbs and dirt from their hard floors with minimal effort. One reviewer was so happy with the EyeVac that it became their go-to housewarming gift for friends and family. "[It's] the perfect gift for the person who has everything, and the perfect gift for elderly parents or anyone with back issues." It was "easy to use" and made "cleaning up the kitchen floor a breeze."

Pet owners have also confirmed the well-deserved buzz, with one customer stating, "we originally bought a Roomba, but it couldn't keep up with all of the dog hair, and this vacuum has been the perfect addition." They also said it made their cleaning routine "much easier and faster," despite having four large dogs who “shed constantly.”

Rid your hard floors of pestering dust and rubble and automate your tedious chores with the clever EyeVac Touchless Stationary Vacuum.