These Are the Tools BHG Garden Editors Recommend for Beginners and Pros Alike—All at Amazon

Prices start at $7.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on April 21, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Gardening expert picks TOUT
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington

Whether you're looking forward to consistently filling your home with beautiful blooms or want to devote some time to a new joy-inducing hobby, gardening is an activity that can bring you immense satisfaction. Getting in touch with nature and learning about it can also be therapeutic. However, it's not as easy as it may look—gardening requires patience, dedication, and of course, the right tools.

If you have no idea where to begin, you're in the right place. We spoke with three gardening experts about the essential tools they use to keep their own plots in tip-top shape. Whether you're a gardening newbie or a seasoned pro, this equipment will make all the difference in maintaining and nurturing your botanical grounds.

You don't need to be a professional landscaper to create the outdoor area of your dreams—you just need to have the proper equipment at hand. Our West Coast Gardens Editor, Miranda Crowell, Senior Garden Editor, Viveka Neveln, and Test Garden Manager, Sandra Gerdes, have shared their must-have accessories for keeping your outdoor space looking beautiful this season and beyond. From pruners to ties, these tools will make your garden shine.

Take a look at their top recommendations below.

Nisaku Stainless Steel Knife

NISAKU NJP650 The Original Hori Hori Namibagata Japanese Stainless Steel

Amazon

Neveln said her favorite gardening tool is a soil (or Hori Hori) knife. There are countless ways you can utilize it in your backyard: "You can use it as a trowel, a weeder, and a blade to slice open bags of mulch," she suggested. This best-seller provides inch markers in order to ensure precise placement and a serrated edge.

Buy It: Nisaku Stainless Steel Weeding Knife, $25 (was $26), Amazon

Flexzilla Garden Hose

Gardening expert picks TOUT

Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington

Water is essential for flourishing plants, and Crowell says this option from Flexzilla "checks all of the important boxes." From its lightweight design to durability, this hose gets the job done without kinking up.

Buy It: Flexzilla Garden Hose, ($40, Amazon)

Burgon & Ball Kneelo Ultra-Cushion Kneeler

Burgon & Ball Plum Kneelo GKN Ultra-Cushion Kneeler/Gardening Knee Pad

Amazon

Crowell also suggests saving your knees and your pants with this "cushy" and soft memory foam pad. To keep you comfortable, it's constructed with four layers of shock-absorbing EVA foam. Plus, it comes in three colorways and features a nifty carrying handle for convenient toting.

Buy It: Burgon & Ball Kneelo Ultra-Cushion Kneeler, $25 (was $35), Amazon

Rain Bird TM2-6 Station Indoor/Outdoor Controller

Rain Bird TM2-6 Station Indoor/Outdoor Controller

Amazon

"Every drop counts, especially when you live in a place where drought is a concern," Crowell stresses. The Rain Bird is a "super reliable system" that lets you schedule drip irrigation and sprinklers for optimal watering, ensuring every drop of water is utilized efficiently.

Buy It: Rain Bird TM2-6 Station Indoor/Outdoor Controller, $99 (was $130), Amazon

Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder

Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder

Amazon

Weeding can be laborious, but it's crucial for a healthy and lush garden. Crowell swears by this Fiskars Weeder because of its "soft, ergonomic grip," which minimizes hand and wrist strain, even with the toughest weeds. The cast-aluminum head is durable and rust-resistant, making it ideal for tough projects.

Buy It: Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder, $9 (was $13), Amazon

Fiskars 15 Inch PowerGear Super Pruner/Lopper

Fiskars 15 Inch PowerGear Super Pruner/Lopper

Amazon

These loopers make lopping off branches a breeze. The proprietary powergear technology renders them three times more powerful compared to others on the market, making them a "durable" and "sturdy" choice, according to Gerdes.

Buy It: Fiskars 15 Inch PowerGear Super Pruner/Lopper, $18 (was $39), Amazon

Fiskars Shear Ease 360-Degree Swivel Grass Trimmer

Fiskars 92146964J Garden, Shear Ease 360 Degree Swivel Grass Trimmer, Black

Amazon

Gerdes likes to use these trimmers to "cut grass around the edges of beds," and for other light yard work. "The swivel action lets you adjust to tight spaces and still be comfortable on your hands," she stated.

Buy It: Fiskars Shear Ease 360-Degree Swivel Grass Trimmer, $19 (was $32), Amazon

Dramm One Touch Rain Wand

Dramm 14861 One Touch Rain Wand with One Touch Valve, 16-Inch, Red

Amazon

According to Gerdes, with "just a touch of your thumb," you can choose between a gentle shower or a powerful jet stream for watering your lawn. The metal shaft is made from heavy-duty aluminum, ensuring it won't break if dropped, and it boasts an ergonomic rubber grip.

Buy It: Dramm One Touch Rain Wand, ($26, Amazon)

Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties

VELCRO Brand 90648 ONE-WRAP Garden Ties

Amazon

Made from recycled plastic, these velcro wraps are easy to use and incredibly versatile. Gerdes explained that they "won't damage delicate stems," but are still durable enough to "hold heavy stems like climbing roses" without ruining your beautiful plants.

Buy It: Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties, $7 (was $8), Amazon

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Pint-Sized Powerhouse' Vacuum That Sucks Up Everything
This 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse' Vacuum That Sucks Up Everything Is Currently 70% Off at Amazon
The Le Creuset Shallot Color Line is Perfect for a Soft Spring Aesthetic
Le Creuset’s Newest Color Is Bringing Soft Spring to the Kitchen
Shark ZU62 Navigator Zero-M Self-Cleaning tout
The Vacuum We Named the ‘Best Upright’ Pick for Pet Hair Is on Sale for 29% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
The Best Garden Stools for Style, Support, and Mobility
The 10 Best Garden Stools of 2023 for Style, Support, and Mobility
Two of the best watering wands on a green lattice background.
The 7 Best Watering Wands of 2023 to Keep Your Garden Green
Best Garden Trowels of 2023
The 12 Best Garden Trowels of 2023 for Planting, Weeding, and More
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Weed Whackers for a Tidy, Weed-Free Lawn
bamboo garden gloves
8 Basic Tools Every Beginner Gardener Needs to Own
Commerce Photo Composite
The 13 Best Gardening Tools for Weeding, Planting, and More
Best Multitools
The 8 Best Multi-Tools of 2023, According to Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Weeding Tools on Amazon for a Flourishing Garden, Starting at $13
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Lawn Sprinklers to Keep Your Lawn Hydrated in 2023
Hose Tested Roundup
The 10 Best Garden Hose Nozzles for All Your Watering Needs
Watering cans in an outdoor setting
The 7 Best Watering Cans for All Types of Gardeners in 2023, According to Testing
Best Kitchen Knife Sets
The 10 Best Kitchen Knife Sets of 2023 for Home Cooks of All Skill Levels
best-gardening-gloves-test-social
The 10 Best Gardening Gloves, According to Testing
Best Ice Cream Scoops
The 14 Best Ice Cream Scoops of 2023
One of the best screwdriver sets on a blue lattice background with a Better Homes and Gardens Recommends badge.
The 9 Best Screwdriver Sets of 2023 for Your DIY Projects, According to Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Ladders for Painting, Home Improvement, and Outdoor Use, According to Our Tests