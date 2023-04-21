These Are the Tools BHG Garden Editors Recommend for Beginners and Pros Alike—All at Amazon

Whether you're looking forward to consistently filling your home with beautiful blooms or want to devote some time to a new joy-inducing hobby, gardening is an activity that can bring you immense satisfaction. Getting in touch with nature and learning about it can also be therapeutic. However, it's not as easy as it may look—gardening requires patience, dedication, and of course, the right tools.

If you have no idea where to begin, you're in the right place. We spoke with three gardening experts about the essential tools they use to keep their own plots in tip-top shape. Whether you're a gardening newbie or a seasoned pro, this equipment will make all the difference in maintaining and nurturing your botanical grounds.

You don't need to be a professional landscaper to create the outdoor area of your dreams—you just need to have the proper equipment at hand. Our West Coast Gardens Editor, Miranda Crowell, Senior Garden Editor, Viveka Neveln, and Test Garden Manager, Sandra Gerdes, have shared their must-have accessories for keeping your outdoor space looking beautiful this season and beyond. From pruners to ties, these tools will make your garden shine.

Take a look at their top recommendations below.

Nisaku Stainless Steel Knife

Amazon

Neveln said her favorite gardening tool is a soil (or Hori Hori) knife. There are countless ways you can utilize it in your backyard: "You can use it as a trowel, a weeder, and a blade to slice open bags of mulch," she suggested. This best-seller provides inch markers in order to ensure precise placement and a serrated edge.

Flexzilla Garden Hose

Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington

Water is essential for flourishing plants, and Crowell says this option from Flexzilla "checks all of the important boxes." From its lightweight design to durability, this hose gets the job done without kinking up.

Burgon & Ball Kneelo Ultra-Cushion Kneeler

Amazon

Crowell also suggests saving your knees and your pants with this "cushy" and soft memory foam pad. To keep you comfortable, it's constructed with four layers of shock-absorbing EVA foam. Plus, it comes in three colorways and features a nifty carrying handle for convenient toting.

Rain Bird TM2-6 Station Indoor/Outdoor Controller

Amazon

"Every drop counts, especially when you live in a place where drought is a concern," Crowell stresses. The Rain Bird is a "super reliable system" that lets you schedule drip irrigation and sprinklers for optimal watering, ensuring every drop of water is utilized efficiently.

Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder

Amazon

Weeding can be laborious, but it's crucial for a healthy and lush garden. Crowell swears by this Fiskars Weeder because of its "soft, ergonomic grip," which minimizes hand and wrist strain, even with the toughest weeds. The cast-aluminum head is durable and rust-resistant, making it ideal for tough projects.

Fiskars 15 Inch PowerGear Super Pruner/Lopper

Amazon

These loopers make lopping off branches a breeze. The proprietary powergear technology renders them three times more powerful compared to others on the market, making them a "durable" and "sturdy" choice, according to Gerdes.

Fiskars Shear Ease 360-Degree Swivel Grass Trimmer

Amazon

Gerdes likes to use these trimmers to "cut grass around the edges of beds," and for other light yard work. "The swivel action lets you adjust to tight spaces and still be comfortable on your hands," she stated.

Dramm One Touch Rain Wand

Amazon

According to Gerdes, with "just a touch of your thumb," you can choose between a gentle shower or a powerful jet stream for watering your lawn. The metal shaft is made from heavy-duty aluminum, ensuring it won't break if dropped, and it boasts an ergonomic rubber grip.

Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties

Amazon

Made from recycled plastic, these velcro wraps are easy to use and incredibly versatile. Gerdes explained that they "won't damage delicate stems," but are still durable enough to "hold heavy stems like climbing roses" without ruining your beautiful plants.

