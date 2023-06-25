We all have a different shower schedule. There’s the bare bones, in-and-out body shower; the hair wash shower; the quick leg shave shower; and the everything shower, of course—which has been trending on TikTok as of late. In case you’re not on social media, here’s the deal: An everything shower includes all the steps—a pre-rinse hair mask, scalp detox, full-body exfoliate, head-to-toe shave, post-shower moisturizer, and maybe even a little self-tan.

What Makes an Everything Shower Different From Your Usual Routine?



Well, for starters, the everything shower ticks off every box on your self-care to-do list. That’s the point! It also means that your everything shower might be a little different than everyone else’s. The point is to treat yourself, whatever that entails and however long it takes (emphasis on the latter).

“POV: you finished your annual 2+ hour everything shower and have lost all sense in your limbs, turned into a human prune, and are grossly dehydrated, but it’s worth it ’cause you’re smoother than a glazed donut,” one viral TikTok puts it.

Jason Donnelly

How to Organize Your Shower for the Perfect Everything Shower

While some steps in the everything shower are actually done pre- and post-rinse (more on that shortly), consider stocking your tub with a face cleanser and exfoliant, scalp scrub, body wash and exfoliant, shampoo, conditioner, and shaving supplies, among other necessities. Since the entire process is just that, a process, a decent organization system will streamline your lengthy everything shower.

Start with a good caddy and structure your products based on order, i.e. what you’ll need first. You can even create a dedicated shave station to reduce clutter. A floating shelf is perfect for this, and could even fit a mirror.

Laura Moss

Should I Keep All My Products in the Shower?

While we do recommend a good organization system for the shower, it actually doesn’t make sense to keep all your products stacked in the shower caddy, floating shelf, or shower niche. Here’s why: mildew, soap scum, razor rust—the list of grime that can accumulate on items left in the shower too long goes on and on. Keep your go-to toiletries available and ready while avoiding these common shower issues with a hanging shelf just in reach of the shower, but not actually under the water stream.

This concern is especially applicable for your skincare products. Not only should you avoid using them in the shower (the water is too hot, people!), but you should avoid keeping them in the bathroom altogether.

“I’m sure people would be shocked to learn that the bathroom is actually one of the worst spots to keep your skincare and can cut the shelf life of your products down by as much as half,” head of clinic at Face the Future, Kimberley Hulme, tells UK outlet You Magazine. “The rapid heating and cooling that takes place can fundamentally change the texture of a product and make it more watery, ultimately diluting its effectiveness.”

So while your everything shower might require a full facial cleanse, serum sesh, and more, you’ll want to save the latter half of your routine for after the actual shower, and maybe conduct it in a more heat-controlled area, like your bedroom.