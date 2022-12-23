This Editor-Loved Handheld Vacuum Is ‘Perfect’ for Crumbs, Cat Litter, and Other Small Messes

Whether you’re preparing for a particular type of mess or you’re simply hoping to upgrade your current vacuum, there are hundreds of models on the market to choose from. While there are plenty of options for those searching for upright vacuums or robot vacuums, sometimes it’s a bit tricker to find a handheld vacuum that’s cordless, lightweight, and up to your unique cleaning needs. But shoppers, including one of our editors, say this model from Eufy is the one to own—and it’s on sale for $36.

The Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Handheld Cordless Vacuum weighs just 1.2 pounds, and it’s “roughly the size of a wine bottle,” according to the brand. You start the easy-to-use gadget by simply pushing a button, and it comes with an additional crevice tool attachment to help you to reach tough to access areas on your furniture, stairs, floors, car interiors, and more. Thanks to its versatility, 2,400 five-star ratings, and hundreds of positive reviews, it has landed in the top five on Amazon’s respective best-seller lists in the Vacuums and Handheld Vacuums categories.

Amazon

Buy It: Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $36 (was $58), Amazon

“I think this handheld vacuum gets used more frequently than any other cleaning tool in my household—between myself and my partner, we use it at least once a day,” said Brittney Morgan, Associate Editorial Director. “It’s the perfect vacuum for cleaning up crumbs, rogue cat litter, and other small messes, and it doesn’t feel like a hassle to bring it out for every little cleaning task like my stick vacuum would.”

The handheld vacuum is aesthetically pleasing and small enough to sit on a shelf in your home (if you would like it to). It’s also easy to charge: Simply plug it into a USB port whenever the battery gets low. Once it’s fully charged, you can use it on its max suction setting for almost 15 minutes uninterrupted (or for a longer period of time on a lower suction setting) to clean up dirt, dust, pet hair, and crumbs.

“I love the look, the suction, [and] the way it sits when not in use. The battery charge is great,” shared a reviewer who further clarified that they used the vacuum for “two days on one charge.”

Skip the hassle of programming a robot vacuum or lugging an upright vacuum out of the closet, and use the Eufy H11 cordless vacuum instead. While the sale lasts, the handheld device is under $40 and ready to tackle nearly any kind of mess faster than other models on the market.