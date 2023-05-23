Invented by British bartender Dick Bradsell in the 1980's, a classic espresso martini recipe made with coffee liqueur and vodka. Traditionally, an espresso martini is served chilled without ice in a martini glass. The result is the perfect blend of subtle sweetness, coffee flavor, and caffeine. Our Test Kitchen recommends using chilled espresso or cold brew coffee concentrate. Using cold coffee or cold brew to start will help prevent too much ice from melting and diluting the drink during shaking.

Look for coffee liqueur, like Kahlua, in the spirit aisle of your local grocery store. In a pinch, you can leave this out but your espresso martini won't have the same depth of flavor. Rather than adding granulated or brown sugar to the shaker, you'll want to use a simple syrup. This ensures the sugar is evenly distributed throughout the cocktail and you're not left with sugar granules in the bottom of your glass. You can buy premade simple syrup or make your own using our recipe below.

Garnish the finished espresso martini with whole coffee beans or for a little richness, try using chocolate-covered coffee beans. You can also add a drizzle of chocolate sauce, caramel, or cream. Try adding a fun garnish like whipped cream, chocolate shavings, cinnamon, or a sugared rim.



Once you've mastered the espresso martini recipe, try making another classic cocktail. If you like coffee flavor, try this Mexican coffee cocktail. If you like martinis, try making a batch of Gibsons, made with vermouth and gin. Or opt for a smooth vodka martini.