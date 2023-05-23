Espresso Martini

Learn how to make the classic cocktail at home. Our espresso martini recipe calls for just a few simple ingredients.

Published on May 23, 2023
Espresso Martini
Photo:

Rachel Marek
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1 drink
Yield:
2 1/2 ounces
Invented by British bartender Dick Bradsell in the 1980's, a classic espresso martini recipe made with coffee liqueur and vodka. Traditionally, an espresso martini is served chilled without ice in a martini glass. The result is the perfect blend of subtle sweetness, coffee flavor, and caffeine. Our Test Kitchen recommends using chilled espresso or cold brew coffee concentrate. Using cold coffee or cold brew to start will help prevent too much ice from melting and diluting the drink during shaking.

Look for coffee liqueur, like Kahlua, in the spirit aisle of your local grocery store. In a pinch, you can leave this out but your espresso martini won't have the same depth of flavor. Rather than adding granulated or brown sugar to the shaker, you'll want to use a simple syrup. This ensures the sugar is evenly distributed throughout the cocktail and you're not left with sugar granules in the bottom of your glass. You can buy premade simple syrup or make your own using our recipe below.

Garnish the finished espresso martini with whole coffee beans or for a little richness, try using chocolate-covered coffee beans. You can also add a drizzle of chocolate sauce, caramel, or cream. Try adding a fun garnish like whipped cream, chocolate shavings, cinnamon, or a sugared rim.

Once you've mastered the espresso martini recipe, try making another classic cocktail. If you like coffee flavor, try this Mexican coffee cocktail. If you like martinis, try making a batch of Gibsons, made with vermouth and gin. Or opt for a smooth vodka martini.

Ingredients

  • 1 oz ice

  • 1 1/2 fluid ounces vodka

  • 1 fluid ounce espresso or cold brew concentrate

  • 1/2 fluid ounce coffee liqueur

  • 1/2 fluid ounce simple syrup

  • 3 coffee beans, optional for garnish

Directions

  1. In a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice, combine the vodka, espresso or cold brew coffee, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup; cover and shake until very cold.

    Test Kitchen Tip: Here's how you know if you've shaken your espresso martini long enough. Generally, the rule of thumb is to shake the cocktail for at least 10 seconds. The outside of the shaker should be frosty and cold.

  2. Strain the espresso martini mixture into a martini glass. Garnish the drink with coffee beans, if desired.

Test Kitchen Tip: You can make homemade simple syrup for this espresso martini recipe. In a screw-top jar, combine 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water. Screw on lid and shake until the sugar dissolves. Store the finished simple syrup for up to one month in the fridge.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

189 Calories
0g Fat
15g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 189.1
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0.1g 0%
Saturated Fat 0g 0%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 7.3mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 15.5g 6%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Total Sugars 14.9g
Protein 0.1g
Vitamin D 0mcg 0%
Vitamin C 0.1mg 0%
Calcium 1.8mg 0%
Iron 0.1mg 0%
Potassium 39.9mg 1%
Fatty acids, total trans 0g
Vitamin D 0IU
Alanine 0g
Arginine 0g
Ash 0.1g
Aspartic acid 0g
Caffeine 67.3mg
Carotene, alpha 0mcg
Choline, total 0.8mg
Copper, Cu 0mg
Cystine 0g
Energy 790.9kJ
Fluoride, F 21.3mcg
Folate, total 0.3mcg
Glutamic acid 0g
Glycine 0g
Histidine 0g
Isoleucine 0g
Leucine 0g
Lysine 0g
Methionine 0g
Magnesium, Mg 24.6mg
Manganese, Mn 0mg
Niacin 1.6mg
Phosphorus, P 5.2mg
Pantothenic acid 0mg
Phenylalanine 0g
Proline 0g
Retinol 0mcg
Selenium, Se 0.1mcg
Serine 0g
Theobromine 0mg
Threonine 0g
Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) 0mg
Tryptophan 0g
Tyrosine 0g
Valine 0g
Vitamin A, IU 0IU
Vitamin A, RAE 0mcg
Vitamin B-12 0mcg
Vitamin B-6 0mg
Vitamin K (phylloquinone) 0mcg
Water 103.4g
Zinc, Zn 0mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

