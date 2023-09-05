You can never go wrong with easy home updates that amp up the coziness and maximize space—and you can count on Erin Napier to come up with clever ways to do so. The co-host of HGTV's Home Town recently posted an Instagram showcasing a welcoming sleeping nook, complete with under-the-bed storage, and we're obsessed.

The photo captures Napier’s daughter snuggled up to spouse and co-host Ben Napier on a twin mattress nestled within a built-in nook. The walls feature charming paneling, and the bed is adorned with a blue and red patterned country quilt. A warm, inviting light envelops the space, and drawers beneath the bed provide additional storage.

“I have a soft spot for nooks and sconces,” Napier captioned the photo.

According to a 2013 report from NPR, more people live in smaller spaces now than ever before as populations in big cities rise. From tiny homes to small studio apartments, it can be difficult to find innovative ways to decorate without having to squeeze through narrow hallways and compact rooms.

Not only does a nook and sconce make for a perfect reading area and cuddling corner, but Napier also uses the space to add functional storage without making it the focus of the room. Having an extra set of drawers on hand can make all the difference, whether you’re short on space or not.

Virtually every home could benefit from increased storage, but it's particularly crucial in smaller living spaces to sidestep clutter. While you could invest in baskets or wall-mounted organizers, adding drawers under a bed makes for the most practical solution—and interior designers agree.

Stacy Garcia, a designer and the founder of Stacy Garcia Inc, told House Digest that since beds likely take up the most space—and could be considered the most irreplaceable furniture item in a bedroom—they should serve a dual purpose of providing rest and storage.

Whether it's in your bedroom or a makeshift napping nook like the one Napier created, a simple fix like this increases function and allows you to achieve a minimalistic look without giving up on organizational capacity. And if it helps boost the coziness factor of your home, all the better.

