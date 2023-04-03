This Best-Selling Handheld Pool Vacuum Is 20% Off at Amazon Right Now

Pools definitely boost the appearance and functionality of your backyard—but they also require a significant amount of maintenance, and the best automatic pool cleaners aren’t cheap. Fortunately, if you’re on a budget, you’ve got options. Take this handheld pool vacuum, for example. It’s totally cordless for quick, easy removal of dirt and debris, and right now, it’s on sale at Amazon.

So how does the Efurden handheld pool vacuum work? First, you plug it in and let it charge. (It comes with a built-in 6000mAh battery, which has enough juice to keep it running for up to an hour.) Then you simply bring it outside and start vacuuming up any leaves, dirt, and bugs—and since the vacuum is cordless and weighs less than 9 pounds, it’s super easy to maneuver. Its smaller size makes it a good fit for hot tubs, spas, above-ground pools, and even inflatable pools.

Buy It: Efurden Handheld Pool Vacuum, $125 with coupon (was $156), Amazon

The telescopic handle reaches up to 69 inches (or 5.75 feet), but it’s compatible with most other standard extension poles if you choose to purchase a longer one separately. The built-in sensor switch ensures that the vacuum is fully submerged before it starts running to prevent any damage to the motor, while the nozzle and brush heads can be used interchangeably for varying needs. Finally, the reusable mesh filter captures and holds up to 2 pints of debris—plus, it’s easy to rinse and replace so it’s ready to go for next time.

The pool vacuum, which is in the top 10 best-selling handheld options on Amazon, already costs under $200 in its available color options—blue and green—but right now, both are 20% off (note: for the blue option, just make sure you click the on-page coupon before checkout to get the full discount). Given that the handy device has earned more than 900 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers, it’s an easy, budget-friendly way to keep your pool well-maintained this summer.

According to one happy reviewer, it’s “super easy to assemble and use,” and the “suction is great.” Another buyer raved, “I live in the southwest, in a desert type of environment where we experience dust storms and just everyday winds which blow dust around. Most pool vacuums do not suck up the dirt that ends up in the pool. The Efurden Handheld Pool Vacuum actually does.”

Most importantly, it gets the job done quickly so you can go back to enjoying your summer: “[Five] minutes and the pool is immaculate. No dead bugs, dirt or grass on the bottom!” one customer wrote. “If you have a pool of any type you need this!”

Pool season is just around the corner, so get the Efurden Handheld Pool Vacuum while it’s still on sale at Amazon.