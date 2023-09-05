Shopping BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in September Our team shares their favorite food trends, gift ideas, and fall gardening must-haves. By Emily VanSchmus Emily VanSchmus Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on September 5, 2023 10:01AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. As summer transitions to fall, the BHG editors are sipping PSLs and preparing for autumn. This month, our favorite finds include tasty new foods and kitchen utensils that will get you excited to cook fall recipes. And, of course, we have a pumpkin-flavored pick! If you're not quite ready to hunker down for the season, our garden editor also shares a clever addition you'll want to add to your flower bed for cool autumn evenings. These are our editors' favorite finds for September. BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Spa-Worthy Bathroom Essentials 01 of 06 Tinned Fish Courtesy of Island Creek Oysters "I'm still firmly team tinned fish, and the razor clams from Island Creek Oysters have become my new favorite. I love serving them up right from the can on crusty bread with a squeeze of lemon or roasted garlic. They're equally good tossed with hot pasta, cracked black pepper, and olive oil. I saw a review on the site suggesting them paired with pesto and that's next on my list to try." — Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor Buy on Islandcreekoysters.com $68 02 of 06 Tea Forté Pumpkin Spice Tea Courtesy of Tea FortÃ© "This black tea captures all of the warm coziness of early fall's Pumpkin Spice without all of the added sugar. I like serving it in my widest mug with sugar-free whipped cream and some cinnamon on top." — Ashe Purscell, Executive Assistant Buy on Teaforte.com $22 03 of 06 House of Lilac Dried Flowers Courtesy of House of Lilac "I've been really loving dried flowers lately, and the bouquets from House of Lilac are not only gorgeous, but they smell amazing too. I love sending dried bouquets for special occasions because I know they'll last longer than real flowers!" — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy on Houseoflilac.com $95 04 of 06 Bee Cups Courtesy of Bee Cups "These cute little porcelain sculptures are a fun way to provide water for pollinators and other beneficial insects in your garden. The cup looks a bit like a flower and holds about a teaspoon of water-just enough to provide bees a drink during the day, but it will dry out before mosquitoes get interested. I placed my bee cups around flowers that attract pollinators so that they can easily find water during dry spells." — Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor Buy on Bee-cups.com $34 05 of 06 Global Classic 2-Piece Knife Set Courtesy of Crate & Barrel "I'm a firm believer in investing in good knives. You'll feel the difference with these immediately. In my opinion, you only need these two and you should be set for years to come (if you properly care for them, of course)." — Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant Buy on Crate & Barrel $100 BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Easy Dinner Ideas 06 of 06 Velvet Hangers Courtesy of Walmart "These affordable velvet hangers are great for those slippery fabrics that just won't stay put. Plus, their thin design takes up very little closet space." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor Buy on Walmart $12 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 15 Cozy Farmhouse Living Room Ideas We Can’t Get Enough Of Improve Your Home in Just a Few Days with These 32 Weekend Projects 16 Modern Farmhouse Interiors That Showcase the Style Flawlessly