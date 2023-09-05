BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in September

Our team shares their favorite food trends, gift ideas, and fall gardening must-haves.

By
Emily VanSchmus
emily vanschmus headshot
Emily VanSchmus
Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more.
Published on September 5, 2023 10:01AM EDT

september favorite finds

As summer transitions to fall, the BHG editors are sipping PSLs and preparing for autumn. This month, our favorite finds include tasty new foods and kitchen utensils that will get you excited to cook fall recipes. And, of course, we have a pumpkin-flavored pick!

If you're not quite ready to hunker down for the season, our garden editor also shares a clever addition you'll want to add to your flower bed for cool autumn evenings. These are our editors' favorite finds for September.

01 of 06

Tinned Fish

box of fish

Courtesy of Island Creek Oysters

"I'm still firmly team tinned fish, and the razor clams from Island Creek Oysters have become my new favorite. I love serving them up right from the can on crusty bread with a squeeze of lemon or roasted garlic. They're equally good tossed with hot pasta, cracked black pepper, and olive oil. I saw a review on the site suggesting them paired with pesto and that's next on my list to try."

— Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor

02 of 06

Tea Forté Pumpkin Spice Tea

box of pumpkin spice tea

Courtesy of Tea FortÃ©

"This black tea captures all of the warm coziness of early fall's Pumpkin Spice without all of the added sugar. I like serving it in my widest mug with sugar-free whipped cream and some cinnamon on top."

— Ashe Purscell, Executive Assistant

03 of 06

House of Lilac Dried Flowers

woman holding dried flowers

Courtesy of House of Lilac

"I've been really loving dried flowers lately, and the bouquets from House of Lilac are not only gorgeous, but they smell amazing too. I love sending dried bouquets for special occasions because I know they'll last longer than real flowers!"

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

04 of 06

Bee Cups

multicolor cups in garden

Courtesy of Bee Cups

"These cute little porcelain sculptures are a fun way to provide water for pollinators and other beneficial insects in your garden. The cup looks a bit like a flower and holds about a teaspoon of water-just enough to provide bees a drink during the day, but it will dry out before mosquitoes get interested. I placed my bee cups around flowers that attract pollinators so that they can easily find water during dry spells."

— Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor

05 of 06

Global Classic 2-Piece Knife Set

two silver knives

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

"I'm a firm believer in investing in good knives. You'll feel the difference with these immediately. In my opinion, you only need these two and you should be set for years to come (if you properly care for them, of course)."

— Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant

06 of 06

Velvet Hangers

white velvet hangers

Courtesy of Walmart

"These affordable velvet hangers are great for those slippery fabrics that just won't stay put. Plus, their thin design takes up very little closet space."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

