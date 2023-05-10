BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Our Best Mother's Day Gifts and Ideas

Finding the perfect Mother's Day gift doesn't have to be difficult. This month, our editors compiled their best ideas to help you find just the right way to thank your mother for all she does. Whether you're shopping for your mom or can't decide what to request for your own Mother's Day celebration, take inspiration from these editor-approved ideas.

Some of our editors have moms, some of them are moms, and many are both—which means we have no shortage of gift ideas. Plan a mother-daughter outing, give mom a relaxing afternoon to herself, or wrap up one of our Mother's Day gift ideas. Use these sweet ideas and thoughtful gift suggestions to plan your own Mother's Day celebration.

Meaningful Puzzles

"My mom and I love puzzles. Jiggy puzzles are designed by female artists, which makes it feel a little extra special when putting them together. The artistic quality makes them worthy of framing, too."

— Katlyn Moncada, Food Editor

Buy it: Lazy Girl Book Club ($49, Jiggy Puzzles)

Take a Trip

"It's not a last-minute gift, but I recommend taking your mom on a trip, just the two of you (and maybe any siblings, if you have any). My mom and I try to go on a trip together every year, and it's always one of the best weeks of the year, no matter where we go. It's not usually a "Mother's Day trip," but we use this time together to celebrate all kinds of events while we're away from our regular lives and responsibilities."

— Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

Farmgirl Flowers Bouquet

"My mom and I are both longtime fans of Farmgirl Flowers. Their arrangements are always full of bright, seasonal flowers that look and smell freshly cut. Even better, you can support mothers around the world with your purchase. $10 of the Every Mother Counts Bouquet goes to improving global maternal health."

— Casey Oto, Visuals Editor

Buy it: Every Mother Counts Bouquet ($89, Farmgirl Flowers)

Sentimental Photo Prints

"I love to give sentimental gifts for Mother's and Father's Day. My go-to gift is usually a snapshot of a favorite memory together paired with a thoughtful note about how appreciative I am. I love these standalone prints because it gives my mom more flexibility to put them wherever she wants (a desk, shelf, or bookcase) rather than a traditional framed photo."

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

Buy it: Standout Photo Prints (from $35, Printique)

Plant a Tree (or Two)

"My parents lost several trees in a recent storm, so for Mother's Day, we asked our mom to pick the type of trees she wanted, and my sisters and I are planting them for the occasion. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

Pop-Up Paper Bouquet

"A bouquet of locally grown flowers is always appreciated, but I'm also loving these colorful greeting cards that pop up into a life-size paper flower arrangement that are pretty enough to display on a table like real flowers. They're especially perfect for a mom with pollen allergies who still would love pretty flowers, plus these "bouquets" sure last a lot longer than fresh ones."

— Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor

Buy it: Grande Dear Dahlia Bouquet ($29, FreshCut Paper)

A Good Book (and Uninterrupted Time to Read)

"I'm a huge fan of Emily Henry and I hope to spend time this Mother's Day reading on my back deck with a glass of wine and some snacks. Her latest book just came out and I can't wait to devour it!"

— Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor

Buy it: Happy Place, by Emily Henry ($17, Amazon)