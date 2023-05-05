BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in May

As spring slowly inches toward summer, our editors have been busy planting flowers and making the shift from hot coffee to iced lattes. We're also refreshing our homes after a thorough spring cleaning, so we have plenty of new favorite products to share.

This month's favorite finds include home products like luxurious ribbed bath sheets and colorful drinkware. We're also sharing travel must-haves to help you gear up for summer road trips and vacations. And since May is Garden for Wildlife Month, learn how you can get involved with the National Wildlife Federation to build a garden of your own.