BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in May

We're sharing our favorite springtime finds, including plush bath towels and a wildlife gardening program.

By
Emily VanSchmus
emily vanschmus headshot
Emily VanSchmus
Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 5, 2023
favorite finds may

As spring slowly inches toward summer, our editors have been busy planting flowers and making the shift from hot coffee to iced lattes. We're also refreshing our homes after a thorough spring cleaning, so we have plenty of new favorite products to share.

This month's favorite finds include home products like luxurious ribbed bath sheets and colorful drinkware. We're also sharing travel must-haves to help you gear up for summer road trips and vacations. And since May is Garden for Wildlife Month, learn how you can get involved with the National Wildlife Federation to build a garden of your own.

01 of 07

Ribbed Bath Sheets

ivory bath towels

Courtesy of Brooklinen

"Brooklinen just launched its first organic textile collections, and the new bath towels are quickly becoming my favorites: The lightly ribbed texture is amazing (and a nice visual contrast in my bathroom), and the towels feel amazingly soft and plush, but light and airy at the same time—a perfect balance. I'm thinking these will be a must-have come warmer weather and higher humidity!"

— Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

Buy it: Organic Ribbed Bath Sheets ($82, Brooklinen)

02 of 07

Garden for Wildlife

blooming violet lilac flowers
Ed Gohlich

"May is Garden for Wildlife Month, and my favorite resource for wildlife gardening is the National Wildlife Federation's Garden for Wildlife program. This year the program is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and has a sweepstakes going on until the end of May for a chance to win a professionally designed wildlife garden plan and the plants it includes."

— Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor

03 of 07

Summer Can Glasses

clear glasses with fruit prints

Courtesy of Chalkfulloflove

"I have a handful of drink ware items from Chalkfulloflove already, so when I saw the new summer can glass collection I placed an order right away. Sipping iced chai from these bright peach-covered glasses has quickly become my new favorite way to start the day, especially as the weather warms up. I also grabbed a few colorful glass straws to match!"

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

Buy it: Peach Can Glass ($16, Chalkfulloflove)

04 of 07

Colorful Packing Cubes

striped pink purple and green packing cubes

Courtesy of Baggu

"Packing cubes are no longer limited to neutral colorways. This bright striped set from Baggu keeps your suitcase tidy, plus the packing cubes are machine-washable so you can throw them in with your dirty clothes once you're home."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

Buy it: Packing Cube Set ($36, Baggu)

05 of 07

Clever Tees

flour child collection by overseasoned

Courtesy of Overseasoned

"Comfy clothes, food, and a powerful female-driven message are some of my favorite things. Overseasoned Amy is a brand that combines all of these in cute designs on t-shirts, tea towels, and more. I have two super soft tees that sport the sayings "Culinary Goddess" and "Flour Child" that I absolutely love."

— Katlyn Moncada, Food Editor

Buy it: Flour Child Tee ($30, Overseasoned)

06 of 07

Customizable Smart Watch

wrist with gold watch

Courtesy of Skagen

"I loved tracking my exercise on my previous smart watch, but I missed the look of a standard watch. This traditional looking watch has all the features I want from a smart watch, while ditching the ones that had me glued to my wrist. It's also beautifully designed, with a customizable watch face, and has a long battery life (only needs a charge once a week)."

— Ella Field, Contributing Editor

Buy it: Jorn 38mm Hybrid Smartwatch ($149, Skagen)

07 of 07

Colorful Trays

colorful trays with scalloped edges

Courtesy of Afternoon Light

"I use this set on my dresser and it's perfect for collecting my jewelry, sunglasses, and accessories. The cheerful colors make me smile every time I see it."

— Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor

Buy it: Areaware Scape Trays ($100, Afternoon Light)

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
april favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in April
multicolor pens
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: The Home Office Essentials We Can't Live Without
bird feeder father's day gift
The 71 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
living room
This Playful Cottage Perfectly Layers Color and Pattern
Dave and Jenny Marrs Collection at Walmart white ceramic dishes in kitchen environment
What Our Editors Are Obsessed with From the Dave & Jenny Marrs' Fall Collection
Best Pool Floats of 2023
The 15 Best Pool Floats of 2023 to Lounge in All Summer Long
Julie Newmar Garden
Actress Julie Newmar's Gorgeous Garden Boasts More Than 80 Rose Varieties
coffee station with rustic barnwood and mirror
5 Ways Our Editors Make Holiday Guests Feel Welcome
vacuum seal bag storing seasonal clothes
7 Creative Ways to Use Vacuum-Seal Bags for Storage
bouquet of flowers in mason jars with Happy May Day gift tag
24 Refreshing Ways to Celebrate the Arrival of Spring
Dave and Jenny Marrs Indoor Collection dinnerware tabletop
The BHG Home Collection by Dave and Jenny Marrs Aces the Coastal Look
Best Bath Towels of 2023
The 16 Best Bath Towels of 2023, According to Testing
BHG Clean House Awards 2023
Here's Every Winner from Our 2023 Clean House Awards
Dave and Jenny Marrs at home with their family
Dave and Jenny Marrs Balance Family, Fame, and Farm Life
Trader Joe's storefront
14 Things You Have to Buy at Trader Joe's, According to Our Editors
Best Valentines Day Gifts Under $35
The 28 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023