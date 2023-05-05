News BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in May We're sharing our favorite springtime finds, including plush bath towels and a wildlife gardening program. By Emily VanSchmus Emily VanSchmus Instagram Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on May 5, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos As spring slowly inches toward summer, our editors have been busy planting flowers and making the shift from hot coffee to iced lattes. We're also refreshing our homes after a thorough spring cleaning, so we have plenty of new favorite products to share. This month's favorite finds include home products like luxurious ribbed bath sheets and colorful drinkware. We're also sharing travel must-haves to help you gear up for summer road trips and vacations. And since May is Garden for Wildlife Month, learn how you can get involved with the National Wildlife Federation to build a garden of your own. 01 of 07 Ribbed Bath Sheets Courtesy of Brooklinen "Brooklinen just launched its first organic textile collections, and the new bath towels are quickly becoming my favorites: The lightly ribbed texture is amazing (and a nice visual contrast in my bathroom), and the towels feel amazingly soft and plush, but light and airy at the same time—a perfect balance. I'm thinking these will be a must-have come warmer weather and higher humidity!" — Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects Buy it: Organic Ribbed Bath Sheets ($82, Brooklinen) The 16 Best Bath Towels of 2023, According to Testing 02 of 07 Garden for Wildlife Ed Gohlich "May is Garden for Wildlife Month, and my favorite resource for wildlife gardening is the National Wildlife Federation's Garden for Wildlife program. This year the program is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and has a sweepstakes going on until the end of May for a chance to win a professionally designed wildlife garden plan and the plants it includes." — Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor 03 of 07 Summer Can Glasses Courtesy of Chalkfulloflove "I have a handful of drink ware items from Chalkfulloflove already, so when I saw the new summer can glass collection I placed an order right away. Sipping iced chai from these bright peach-covered glasses has quickly become my new favorite way to start the day, especially as the weather warms up. I also grabbed a few colorful glass straws to match!" — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy it: Peach Can Glass ($16, Chalkfulloflove) 04 of 07 Colorful Packing Cubes Courtesy of Baggu "Packing cubes are no longer limited to neutral colorways. This bright striped set from Baggu keeps your suitcase tidy, plus the packing cubes are machine-washable so you can throw them in with your dirty clothes once you're home." — Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor Buy it: Packing Cube Set ($36, Baggu) 05 of 07 Clever Tees Courtesy of Overseasoned "Comfy clothes, food, and a powerful female-driven message are some of my favorite things. Overseasoned Amy is a brand that combines all of these in cute designs on t-shirts, tea towels, and more. I have two super soft tees that sport the sayings "Culinary Goddess" and "Flour Child" that I absolutely love." — Katlyn Moncada, Food Editor Buy it: Flour Child Tee ($30, Overseasoned) 06 of 07 Customizable Smart Watch Courtesy of Skagen "I loved tracking my exercise on my previous smart watch, but I missed the look of a standard watch. This traditional looking watch has all the features I want from a smart watch, while ditching the ones that had me glued to my wrist. It's also beautifully designed, with a customizable watch face, and has a long battery life (only needs a charge once a week)." — Ella Field, Contributing Editor Buy it: Jorn 38mm Hybrid Smartwatch ($149, Skagen) 07 of 07 Colorful Trays Courtesy of Afternoon Light "I use this set on my dresser and it's perfect for collecting my jewelry, sunglasses, and accessories. The cheerful colors make me smile every time I see it." — Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor Buy it: Areaware Scape Trays ($100, Afternoon Light) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit