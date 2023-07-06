BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in July

We're sharing a few of our recent faves, including flavored iced tea, permanent jewelry, and sun gear.

By
Emily VanSchmus
emily vanschmus headshot
Emily VanSchmus
Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more.
Published on July 6, 2023 12:34PM EDT

favorite finds july

Summer is finally in full swing, and our editors are sharing their favorite summertime products and trends. Whether you're relaxing at home or looking for your next road trip, these ideas are sure to inspire you this season.

Host the ultimate patio party with our favorite iced tea and colorful stemware. Or spend a day in the garden with the patterned sun hat our garden editor swears by. And if you haven't booked your summer travel yet, our home editor shares a fun new getaway. Here's what BHG editors are loving this month.

ceramic berry colander

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Porcelain Berry Baskets

"Store and serve fresh produce like berries and cherry tomatoes in these cute (and dishwasher-safe!) porcelain baskets. I use them all summer long for ready-to-eat fruits and veggies from my garden."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

Buy It: Berry Box Colander ($9, Crate & Barrel)

black photo frames

Courtesy of Artifact Uprising

Personalized Wall Tiles

"These simple wall tiles are the perfect solution for when you just can't pick one photo to display. They hang nail-free, so they're great for me as a renter, and the smart slide-in structure means that I can swap photos in and out whenever I want. Artifact Uprising just launched the frames in black, too, which offers a nice pop of contrast when you're dressing up white walls."

— Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

Buy It: Modern Wall Tiles (from $32, Artifact Uprising)

Getaway cabin bed with window

Courtesy of Getaway

Getaway Cabins

"I’m not big on camping, but my fiancé loves it—and we finally found the perfect compromise. A few months ago we stayed in a Getaway cabin and loved it so much we’re already planning another stay this summer. It’s the perfect way to comfortably experience nature in the summer; we can hike all day and cook dinner by the fire, and still have access to air conditioning and a refreshing shower at the end of the day. There are 25 locations across the country, and a portion of each booking goes toward One Tree Planted."

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

Book It: Getaway Cabins (from $127 per night, Getaway)

Permanant Bracelets

"I wasn't sure about the permanent bracelets trend until my mom asked me to get matching ones with her at our local jewelry store. They're just simple gold chains but dress up every outfit and I never have to worry about putting them on when I'm in a rush. It's kind of like a tattoo without as much commitment!"

— Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant

jar of tea next to flowers

Courtesy of Magic Hour

Flavored Iced Tea

"I recently had the opportunity to sample these teas and was immediately in love with the flavors. I pretty much always have a pitcher of Magic Hour iced tea in my fridge now. It also makes a great mocktail!"

— Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor

Buy It: Blueberry Cheesecake Oolong Tea ($55, Magic Hour)

colored wine glasses

Courtesy of Estelle

Colorful Stemware

"'Tis the season for patio drinks, and this colorful collection of stemware elevates any alfresco meal."

— Caitlin Sole, Senior Home Editor

Buy It: Colored Wine Stemware Set of 6 ($185, Estelle Colored Glass)

green sun hat with pattern

Courtesy of Farmers Defense

Patterned Sun Hat

"Whether I'm gardening or on the beach, a wide-brimmed hat is essential for staying safe in the summer sun. I love this one because it's lightweight, packable, easy to wash, and has a chin strap to keep the wind from stealing it. It also has an adjustable headband so I can tighten or loosen as needed."

— Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor

Buy It: Sun Hat ($35, Farmers Defense)

