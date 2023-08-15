BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Essentials for Staying Cool

We've also discovered delicious frozen margarita pops and super refreshing sparkling water. As the season winds down, use these warm-weather finds to end summer on a cool note.

While back-to-school season is already upon us, the temperatures outside are still in the high double-digits for many, so we're sharing some of our favorite warm-weather essentials . We've spent the summer discovering new gadgets to beat the heat, including a portable neck fan, cooling towels, and can holders that guarantee ice-cold drinks.

01 of 07 Portable Neck Fan Courtesy of Amazon "While I'm out and about—especially on public transportation—the still, stuffy air can feel overwhelming, but wearing this compact little neck fan is like carrying my own breeze with me wherever I go. I like how low-key it is (it looks a little like a pair of oversized headphones while I'm wearing it), that it's easy to charge, and that it provides steady air-flow wherever I go." — Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects Buy on Amazon $32

02 of 07 Floral Can Cooler Courtesy of Corkcicle "This slim can cooler is perfect for keeping drinks ice cold on a hot day. Whether I’m at the lake or just out for a summer evening walk, I always have this with me. I especially love this floral print from the collab between Rifle Paper Co. and Corkcicle!" — Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor Buy on Corkcicle.com $30

03 of 07 Cutwater Frozen Margarita Popsicles Courtesy of Cutwater "These are my favorite of the Cutwater line. They're the perfect level of booze, nice and light. They also don't taste like a mix; they're great." — Autumn Boatner, Social Media Editor Buy on Totalwine.com $11 10 Ice Pop Recipes that Will Change the Way You Think About Dessert

04 of 07 (Re)Setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 Courtesy of Supergoop "On a hot summer day, my makeup is sure to wear, and the shiny dew of sweat is sure to show. Keeping one of these setting powder sticks in my purse makes freshening up on the go a breeze." — Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant Buy on Supergoop.com $35 12 Makeup Storage Ideas for All Your Favorite Cosmetics

05 of 07 Sukeen Cooling Towels Courtesy of Amazon "These cooling towels are so refreshing during a stint of summer weeding in the garden. All I have to do is soak them in water, wring them out, and give them a few shakes to activate the cooling properties, which can last for up to 3 hours. They're chemical-free and machine-washable, so they can be used again and again." — Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor Buy on Amazon $20

06 of 07 Mineragua Sparkling Water Courtesy of Mineragua "Sparkling water is my go-to summer drink. I love adding it to cocktails, mocktails, or all on its own. I got the chance to try Mineragua this summer and have been loving it ever since. It's great with a splash of pineapple juice and a squeeze of lime. A little tequila wouldn't hurt either!" — Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor Buy on Walmart $2