BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Essentials for Staying Cool

By
Emily VanSchmus
Emily VanSchmus
Emily VanSchmus is the assistant digital home editor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she covers home decor, entertaining ideas, and more.
Published on August 15, 2023 03:37PM EDT

favorite finds neck fan and popsicles

While back-to-school season is already upon us, the temperatures outside are still in the high double-digits for many, so we're sharing some of our favorite warm-weather essentials. We've spent the summer discovering new gadgets to beat the heat, including a portable neck fan, cooling towels, and can holders that guarantee ice-cold drinks.

We've also discovered delicious frozen margarita pops and super refreshing sparkling water. As the season winds down, use these warm-weather finds to end summer on a cool note.

01 of 07

Portable Neck Fan

portable neck fan on blue background

Courtesy of Amazon

"While I'm out and about—especially on public transportation—the still, stuffy air can feel overwhelming, but wearing this compact little neck fan is like carrying my own breeze with me wherever I go. I like how low-key it is (it looks a little like a pair of oversized headphones while I'm wearing it), that it's easy to charge, and that it provides steady air-flow wherever I go."

— Lauren Phillips, Associate Director, Special Projects

02 of 07

Floral Can Cooler

floral drink containers

Courtesy of Corkcicle

"This slim can cooler is perfect for keeping drinks ice cold on a hot day. Whether I’m at the lake or just out for a summer evening walk, I always have this with me. I especially love this floral print from the collab between Rifle Paper Co. and Corkcicle!"

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

03 of 07

Cutwater Frozen Margarita Popsicles

hand holding cutwater popsicles

Courtesy of Cutwater

"These are my favorite of the Cutwater line. They're the perfect level of booze, nice and light. They also don't taste like a mix; they're great."

— Autumn Boatner, Social Media Editor

04 of 07

(Re)Setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

supergoop mineral powder

Courtesy of Supergoop

"On a hot summer day, my makeup is sure to wear, and the shiny dew of sweat is sure to show. Keeping one of these setting powder sticks in my purse makes freshening up on the go a breeze."

— Halee Miller, Editorial Assistant

05 of 07

Sukeen Cooling Towels

brightly colored towels

Courtesy of Amazon

"These cooling towels are so refreshing during a stint of summer weeding in the garden. All I have to do is soak them in water, wring them out, and give them a few shakes to activate the cooling properties, which can last for up to 3 hours. They're chemical-free and machine-washable, so they can be used again and again."

— Viveka Neveln, Senior Garden Editor

06 of 07

Mineragua Sparkling Water

sparkling mineral water

Courtesy of Mineragua

"Sparkling water is my go-to summer drink. I love adding it to cocktails, mocktails, or all on its own. I got the chance to try Mineragua this summer and have been loving it ever since. It's great with a splash of pineapple juice and a squeeze of lime. A little tequila wouldn't hurt either!"

— Sarah Martens, Senior Food Editor

07 of 07

RTIC Ultra-Light Cooler

white and gray cooler

Courtesy of RTIC

"A cooler is a must-have for outdoor activities in the summer, but it's such a hassle to lug a big, heavy cooler around. This summer we discovered the RTIC Ultra-Light Cooler and it's quickly become our go-to for barbecues, lake days, and backyard entertaining. It's so lightweight that I don't have any trouble carrying it, even when it's filled with ice and drinks."

— Emily VanSchmus, Home Editor

